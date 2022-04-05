Anthony & Sylvan Pools Announces Bonnie Chong as President & Chief Executive Officer

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony & Sylvan Pools, a national leader in residential swimming pool construction, renovation, and service announced that Bonnie Chong has been elected to its Board of Directors and named as President and Chief Executive Officer. Joining the company in January 2018 as General Counsel with over 15 years of experience advising global and national companies in various industries, Chong has also served as Anthony & Sylvan Pools’ Chief Financial Officer since September 2020 and Chief Strategy Officer since September 2021.



“This is an exciting time for Anthony & Sylvan as we expand our organization, explore new possibilities for growth, and strengthen strategic relationships to sustain our unique position as a dominant player in a changing industry landscape,” said Thomas Waldin, Chairman of the Board. “With her talent and accomplishments, I am confident that Bonnie is the leader who will take this company into a very successful future.”

“I am honored and excited,” said Bonnie Chong. “Our talented and dedicated workforce, unparalleled brand presence, superior industry expertise, and lifelong commitment to quality and excellence for our customers and business partners will continue to set us apart from the competition as we continue growing and scaling our businesses.” Chong received a BA from the University of Pennsylvania and a JD from the George Washington University Law School. She is also an alumna of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

With over 75+ years of rich history building the highest quality inground swimming pools for over 380,000 families across the nation, Anthony & Sylvan Pools is the highest customer-rated pool provider in the industry and operates in over 15 states as the largest single pool builder, renovator, and servicer in the U.S.

For more information, please contact Nicole LaSorda, Marketing & Communications Manager - Anthony & Sylvan Pools (nicole.lasorda@anthonysylvan.com).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df0c29ed-0192-444c-9ece-12b5f37c77fd