T&T Materials Inc. and SupplyCore Inc. Partner to Support Defense Logistics Agency’s Metals TLS Contract

Rockford, IL, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T&T Materials, Inc., a materials distributor, and SupplyCore Inc., a supply chain integrator and federal defense contractor, have partnered together to supply critical metal products and other industrial items to authorized customers in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. This partnership began in 2020 and has since strengthened when last year SupplyCore was awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a maximum $900,000,000.00 indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract for Metals Tailored Logistics Support (TLS).

As the subcontracted metals partner to SupplyCore, T&T brings its deep domain knowledge in the metals sector to the partnership and assists SupplyCore with sourcing various types of metal products, including but not limited to: aluminum, stainless steel, carbon steel, copper, brass, and other industrial items. The Metals TLS contract award is a two (2) year base contract with two (2) eighteen-month option periods. Additionally, this contract is a multiple award contract, and all requirements are competed amongst three companies.

“This type of work is exactly what we’ve done for many years,” said Jim Terhune, Sr., T&T’s President & CEO. “We know how to do this, and we’re proud, as a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, to have the opportunity to support our troops through this DLA contract.”

T&T’s agility as a small business has served the company well as it has continued to grow with just under twenty employees. This spring, T&T’s sister company, T&T Legacy Metals, is planning to build a new 10,000-square-foot facility to house about 500,000 pounds of steel—five times as much as the current facility holds—and add five more employees. Like T&T Materials, T&T Legacy is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSB). Additionally, T&T Materials is a Qualified HUBZone Small Business Concern (SBC), a Small Business Administration designation that favors historically underutilized businesses.

“Our Partnership brings our respective organizational strengths together to produce an optimal customer-focused supply chain for military installations that require timely support at a very competitive price,” said Peter Provenzano, SupplyCore’s President & CEO.

As a Metals TLS contractor, SupplyCore provides customers with robust procurement services, automated vendor RFQs for products and logistics, total asset visibility, 24-hour customer service, and order tracking from initial quote to delivery. For more information about SupplyCore and the DLA Metals TLS Program, please visit www.supplycore.com. For more information about T&T, please visit www.tandt-materials.com.

About T&T Materials, Inc.

Based in Rochester, New York, T&T Materials was founded in 2006 and is a 17-employee, family-owned materials distributor. T&T Materials supplies raw materials to the U.S. government, prime corporate contractors to the U.S. government and to the private sector. T&T Materials has successfully gained approved supplier status with most military manufacturing sites and currently participates in fourteen Department of Defense procurement contracts, including both BPA (Blanket Purchase Agreement) and IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery / Indefinite Quantity) contracts throughout the United States. While T&T Materials is focused on serving government customers, its sister company, T&T Legacy of Buffalo, was founded in 2020 and serves primarily commercial customers. The companies were founded and are operated by James Terhune, Sr., and James “JT” Terhune II. For more information about T&T, please visit www.tandt-materials.com.

About SupplyCore Inc.

Since 1987, SupplyCore has supported the U.S. military, civilian agencies and allied governments with a wide variety of facility and infrastructure supplies, repair parts, special use equipment, end items, and heavy equipment necessary to support sustainment and maintain readiness. Through its market segments of Base Operations Supply, Tailored Logistic Support (TLS) Programs, and Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore maintains fast, reliable, and cost-effective supply chains to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide. SupplyCore has been awarded several Prime Vendor contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency, including Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO); Heavy Equipment Procurement Program (HEPP), Metals TLS Program, and Special Operational Equipment TLS Program. In addition, SupplyCore also is a source of supply for several General Services Administration (GSA) contracts. For more information about SupplyCore, visit www.supplycore.com.

