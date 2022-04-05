Regarding the intention of AB “Ignitis grupė” to conclude internal loan agreement of EUR 73 million with AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius”

We inform that on 5 April 2022 the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) approved the conclusion of the loan agreement of EUR 73 million (hereinafter – the Loan) with AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO). The funds of the Loan will be used to implement smart meters as well as related IT solutions for data collection and management ( more information ).

The Loan will be financed using the funds received from the European Investment Bank ( more information ). Loan maturity date – 14 February 2038. The agreement does not include additional measures ensuring the fulfilment of obligations.

It is important to note that during the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Group held on 29 March 2022 a new wording of the Articles of Associations of the Group ( link ) has been approved, where, according to the updated Article 30.14, the materiality threshold applied for the aforementioned agreement has increased (which, if exceeded, requires the opinion of the Audit Committee and approval of the Group Supervisory Board) from 1/50 of the Group’s authorised capital to 1/10 of the value of the assets indicated in the latest published audited balance sheet of the Group. Respectively, the Group Audit Committee will be requested to provide their opinion and the Group Supervisory Board will be requested to approve the conclusion of the transaction only if the new wording of the Articles of Associations of the Group approved during the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 29 March 2022 will not be registered in the public register before the date of signing the Loan agreement.

The agreement will be signed in the near future, the Group will not inform about its signing in a separate material event notice.

In the future, the Group will not publish notifications on material events on internal loan agreements that do not exceed the materiality threshold provided in the Articles of Association. All information on agreements with related parties will be available on the Group‘s website ( link ).

For more information please contact: