Healthcare Veteran Hoyt “Tripp” Smith Joins River Oaks Treatment Center as COO

RIVERVIEW, Fla., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Oaks Treatment Center, a leading provider of treatment for addiction and mental health conditions, has welcomed Tripp Smith as the facility’s new COO. Smith has a storied history of success with healthcare facilities from operational and leadership perspectives, and is looking forward to building upon River Oaks’ reputation for clinical excellence.



“Increasingly, addiction is a disease that’s affecting more and more people, and though much of my work has taken place in acute care hospitals, I know precisely what addiction treatment entails,” said Smith. “We’re continuing to see record-breaking numbers of overdose deaths and it’s very evident that a lot of people need help. My goal is to make sure that River Oaks remains efficient in treating patients with addiction to start them out on solid footing when they begin their new life in recovery.”

For more than 20 years, Smith has successfully supported established healthcare organizations in building systems that helped develop the company, build and sustain their culture, and, ultimately, expand. Prior to joining River Oaks, Smith was the CEO of Encompass Health Largo, where he regularly exceeded corporate targets, maintained employee engagement, and reduced financial expenditure while ensuring all patients received exceptional care from accomplished medical professionals. It is this same expertise that Smith plans on utilizing in his new role as COO of River Oaks.

As COO, Smith will oversee day-to-day operations at the facility, ensuring that patients are receiving quality care by collaborating with various departments and establishing effective processes.

“River Oaks having a COO with Tripp’s qualifications benefits not only the staff, but the patients as well,” said Jeff Turiczek, CEO of River Oaks Treatment Center. “River Oaks has gained a number of distinctions over the years, and to have someone of Tripp’s caliber in addition to our exceptional clinical and medical team further establishes the facility as a premier treatment center.”