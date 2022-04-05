Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 2022 of Bavarian Nordic A/S

English Danish

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 5, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today held the Annual General Meeting with the following results:

The Annual Report for 2021 was adopted. The Board of Directors’ proposal to transfer the Company’s result to 2022 was also adopted.

The Remuneration Report for 2021 was approved.

The Board of Directors and the Board of Management were discharged from their obligations.

Gerard van Odijk, Anders Gersel Pedersen, Peter Kürstein, Frank Verwiel, Elizabeth McKee Anderson and Anne Louise Eberhard were re-elected to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors constituted itself with Gerard van Odijk as Chairman and Anders Gersel Pedersen as Deputy Chairman. Erik G. Hansen did not seek re-election.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditors.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of the Company was adopted.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to issue warrants was adopted.

The proposed amendments of the Remuneration Policy were approved.

The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Board Committees for the current financial year was approved.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors on behalf of the Company to purchase own shares in the Company was adopted.

Minutes and voting results from the Annual General Meeting will be published on the Company’s website within two weeks.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

