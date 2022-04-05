Rising Cancer Cases Steer Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Growth At A Rate of 14% As Per The Business Research Company's Healthcare Nanotechnology Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the healthcare nanotechnology market, increasing cancer disease cases are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare nanotechnology market. Nanotechnology is a promising mode of cancer treatment. This improving field of medical research can be used to discover better-personalized treatments for many diseases, including cancer. Globally, the prevalence of cancer is increasing. For instance, according to Globocan, in 2020, global cancer cases increased to 19.3 million cases and 10 million cancer deaths. Therefore, the increasing cancer disease cases are driving the growth of the healthcare nanotechnology market.



The global healthcare nanotechnology market size is expected to grow from $242.49 billion in 2021 to $276.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.99%. The global healthcare nanotechnology market growth is expected to reach $478.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.73%.

Strategic collaboration between companies is gaining popularity among healthcare nanotechnology market trends. Companies involved in healthcare nanotechnologies are undergoing partnerships and collaborations to develop new technologies and products. For instance, in July 2020, Nanowear, a US-based developer of nanosensor technology for medical conditions and chronic diseases, announced a partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health Systems. Their aim is to monitor confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients with Nanowear’s cloth-based nanosensors, which can detect physiological and biomarker changes. Hackensack Meridian Health Systems is a US-based health care chain specializing in academic centers, acute care facilities, and research hospitals.

Major players in the healthcare nanotechnology market are Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Celgene Corporation, Merck & Company Inc., UCB (Union Chimique Belge) S.A, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi SA, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd., GE Healthcare, Mallinckrodt plc, and Leadiant Biosciences.

TBRC’s global healthcare nanotechnology market outlook is segmented by disease into cardiovascular diseases, oncological diseases, neurological diseases, orthopedic diseases, infectious diseases; by type into organic, inorganic, carbon-based; by application into drug delivery, biomaterials, active implants, tissue regeneration.

As per this healthcare nanotechnology industry analysis, North America was the largest region in the market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global healthcare nanotechnology market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global healthcare nanotechnology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Healthcare Nanotechnology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide healthcare nanotechnology market overviews, healthcare nanotechnology market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, healthcare nanotechnology market segments and geographies, healthcare nanotechnology market trends, healthcare nanotechnology market drivers, healthcare nanotechnology market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

