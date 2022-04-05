Centura Health to Distribute $5 Million in Grants through the Centura Health Equity & Advancement Fund

CENTENNIAL, COLO., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centura Health, the region’s health care leader, announced today that its Centura Health Equity and Advancement Fund will distribute a record $5 million in grants in 2022, focusing on community-based organizations committed to advancing social justice and health equity across Colorado and western Kansas.

The Centura Health Equity & Advancement Fund launched in 2021 with 90 grant requests totaling more than $10 million. As neighbors serving neighbors, our Mission calls us to do more to meet this profound need for community support, so Centura responded by raising the grant dollars available from $1 million to $5 million. Grants will begin at $50,000 and are awarded to programs that serve diverse communities and/or populations, focus on diverse caregivers, and leverage collaborations with other partners to increase social impact. The $5 million will be distributed as follows:

$3 million: Advancing Social Justice and Health Equity

$1 million: Food security

$1 million: Mental health

“This commitment to social justice lies in Centura’s Core Values, our Mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ, and from our Adventist and Catholic founders, who teach us that all people are made in the image of God and so possess an equal and inalienable worth,” said Dr. Oswaldo Grenardo, MD, SVP and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Centura Health. “The increase in funding this year, from $1 million to $5 million, will have a profound and immediate impact on the hope, compassion and social justice we deliver across our neighborhoods.”

Grant applications should address health care equity issues with initiatives that focus on the following:

Serving a specific diverse underrepresented or underserved community;

Addressing specific Social Determinants of Health (SDOH);

Integrating members of communities being served; or

Building community capacity, with an emphasis on training community health workers.

The grant application process will open on May 1, 2022, and the deadline to submit is May 31, 2022. Applicants will be notified on funding selection between June 30 and July 15, 2022. Projects that are funded will need to begin in the Fall of 2022 and be completed by August 2023. Details on the application can be found on Centura’s website.

