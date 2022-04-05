Evli Plc’s ten largest shareholders

English Finnish

EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 APRIL 2022 AT 6.45 PM. (EET/EEST)

NOT TO BE PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, SINGAPORE OR NEW ZEALAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Evli Plc (the “Company” or “Evli”) has two share classes, class A shares and class B shares. A class A share confers twenty (20) votes and a class B share confers one (1) vote at the General Meeting. Trading in Evli Plc's B share started in Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange on April 4, 2022 with the ticker symbol "EVLI" and ISIN code FI4000513437.



The ten (10) largest registered shareholders of the Company and their shares of ownership are shown in the table below based on the shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. Shareholders’ holdings are presented based on information from the shareholders’ register as of 4 April 2022 and does not include the shareholders that are nominee registered.

Shareholder Number of class A shares Number of class B shares % of shares % of votes 1. Oy Prandium Ab 3,803,280 950,820 19.9 25.7 2. Oy Scripo Ab 3,803,280 950,820 19.9 25.7 3. Oy Fincorp Ab 2,319,780 335,141 11.1 15.6 4. Ingman Group Oy Ab 1,860,000 650,000 10.5 12.6 5. Lehtimäki Jyri Maunu Olavi 533,728 171,031 3.0 3.6 6. Moomin Characters Oy Ltd 411,235 1.7 0.1 7. Tallberg Claes 369,756 32,588 1.7 2.5 8. Hollfast John Erik 328,320 71,680 1.7 2.2 9. Society of Swedish Literature in Finland 220,336 0.9 0.1 10. von Bonsdorff Petter Patrick Anders 161,664 40,820 0.8 1.1 Ten largest registered shareholders, in total 13,179,808



3,834,471



71.3



89.4



Other shareholders 1,313,340 5,529,818 28.7 10.6 of which nominee-registered shares 371,059 1.6 0.1 In total 14,493,148 9,364,289 100 100





EVLI PLC





Further information:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com



Evli in brief

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment.**

Evli Group employs around 290 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 17.5 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2021). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021.

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, main media, www.evli.com



Important Notice

This release is not an offer of shares in the United States and it is not intended for distribution in or into the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be prohibited by applicable law. Evli’s shares have not been and will not be been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or delivered within or into the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption of, or in a transaction not subject to, the Securities Act.

This release does neither constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities by Evli in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This release must not be forwarded, distributed or sent, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction where the distribution of this release would breach any applicable law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Failure to comply with the foregoing limitation may result in a violation of the Securities Act or other applicable securities laws or regulations.

This release includes “forward-looking statements” that are based on present plans, estimates, projections and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on certain expectations and assumptions, which, even though they seem to be reasonable at present, may turn out to be incorrect. Shareholders should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Neither Evli nor any of their respective affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person undertakes any obligation to review or confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.