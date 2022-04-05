Spring Travel – CheapOair Shares Most Popular Destinations for 2022

New York, NY, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traveling solo? Planning a romantic getaway? Looking for some family fun? Whatever type of travel you have in mind, get inspired by viewing CheapOair's newest list of top ten destinations for travel in April and May, 2022.

According to leading online travel agency CheapOair, operated by New York-based travel technology innovator Fareportal, bookings to these destinations are the most in-demand this Spring. The brand also identifies some differences in the popularity of destinations when comparing the results for solo travelers, couples, and families.

From the top ten lists, the first five destinations are the same for the three traveler types addressed. However, rankings vary by each group. For solo travelers, New York City is the most booked destination for springtime travel. Couples are opting for Las Vegas as their preferred locale, and not surprisingly, families are twice as likely to be visiting Orlando than the number two city in the family top ten.

Families are also more likely to be venturing to other countries. Cancun, Mexico City, and Guadalajara all make an appearance on CheapOair’s list of most-booked destinations by family travelers.

Results by Traveler Type, Ranked in Descending Order:

Solo Travelers –

New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Las Vegas, Ft. Lauderdale, Chicago, Miami, Houston, Washington DC, Atlanta, Dallas

Couples

Las Vegas, New York Orlando, Los Angeles, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, Chicago, Houston, Denver, San Juan PR, Dallas

Families

Orlando, New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, San Juan PR, Cancun, Mexico City, Chicago, Guadalajara

“Getting away this spring is top of mind for travelers of all types,” comments Glenn Cusano, Fareportal CEO. “We expect to see increasing consumer interest in travel to the extremely popular destinations that made our spring top ten lists, and locations worldwide, as public confidence in the safety of travel continues to grow. And to make it easier to decide to travel, consumers can visit CheapOair to view current covid-related safety policies by destination.”

The rebound for travel continues at a strong pace. According to the TSA's latest numbers, passengers going through travel checkpoints at US airports in March of 2022 has now reached 87% of 2019 traveler counts.

