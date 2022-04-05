Fanverse NFT Marketplace Partners with LiveRichMedia to Release Luxury Travel NFT Project - Project FOMO

Tortola, British Virgin Island, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanverse, the luxury-focused NFT marketplace, is partnering with LiveRichMedia to launch ProjectFOMO. As the first project to launch on Fanverse, ProjectFOMO will offer the Fanverse community an opportunity to gain access to discounted flights, travel accommodations, experiences and trips. In addition to travel-related perks, FOMO has partnered with various tourism offices in travel-based economies to reinvest a portion of the NFT sales back to the countries that have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic.



Fanverse’s experiential NFT marketplace is Web3’s preeminent destination for all experiential and travel related NFT drops; offering holders once in a lifetime travel experiences. Officially announcing their launch earlier this month, Project FOMO will be the first experience-focused NFT drop to take place on Fanverse. The project is offering 300 membership passes and will be unveiling more details around their first drop as well as announcing several key travel-focused partnerships in the coming weeks.

Regarding the partnership, Mike Vazquez of Fanverse said: “We are thrilled to partner with the LiveRichMedia and the Project FOMO team. They are the first collection to launch on Fanverse and they will bring several luxury trips and getaways to our community. There are many opportunities to leverage NFTs as a way to deliver high-end services in the rapidly expanding web3 space. This partnership allows for Fanverse and Project FOMO to further position itself as a leader in this industry, charting a new path for our users and bringing them first-of-its-kind experiences”.

Jay Richardson of LiveRichMedia also commented on the partnership by saying: “I’ve traveled all around the world for LiveRichMedia photoshoots, and I've seen first hand how COVID-19 has impacted these travel based economies. Launching on Fanverse is giving the Web3 community an opportunity to give back to those who need it most. While we are excited for FOMO and Fanverse holders to access some of the world's most exclusive yachts, hotels, and experiences the world has to offer, our main focus is creating value for our holders while doing our part in getting these travel-focused countries back on their feet”.

Project FOMO’s Luxe Pass can be purchased now on their website. The Luxe Pass is the first phase of their FOMO NFT collection and users will receive discounted rates on hotels, travel accommodations and flights. A number of holders have already enjoyed some benefits including a complimentary trip to Bali, Maldives, Vietnam as well as other holders benefiting from upgrades in Bahamas too. The FOMO team will be announcing its phase 2 drop in the coming weeks and is set to offer luxury hotel getaways; taking holders all over the world including Kenya, the Maldives, and Tulum. To stay on top of upcoming drops, make sure to check out their website.

About Project FOMO

Project FOMO is a unique collection of NFTs designed to give its holders access to once-in-a-lifetime luxury travel getaways to its members. The team is working in tandem with global governments to reinvest a portion of their NFT sales back into these travel based economies. For more information please visit https://projectfomo.com/

About Fanverse

Fanverse is a multi-chain NFT marketplace that blends fans, community, blockchain, and NFT technology, creating a new era of luxury and digital entertainment that is powered by web3. The marketplace offers carefully vetted luxury focused NFT’s collections, giving the Fanverse community exclusive access to once in a lifetime experiences. For more information please visit https://fanversecoin.io/

About LiveRichMedia

LiveRichMedia is transforming tourism in the post-Covid economy. Comprised of a team of high-profile content creators with millions of combined followers, LiveRichMedia produces and curates viral content for clients. The team combines its extensive social media reach with the exclusivity of luxury destinations to create breathtaking content that captures billions and encourages followers to travel to high-end destinations all over the world. For more information please visit https://liverich.media/

