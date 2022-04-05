Windsor Fashions Launches Evelyn Ortiz Prom Edit

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce Evelyn Ortiz’s 2022 Prom Dresses Collection . This is the third and final prom collection of the season.



Prom is one of the first formalwear moments in a girl’s life, and that celebration begins with selecting the perfect dress. Windsor, the ultimate destination for girls looking to find their dream prom dress , has a wide assortment of colorful styles to help everyone feel and look their best on this memorable night. This year, Windsor is owning the long-awaited return to in-person Prom events by making fashion accessible to all, and has tapped Evelyn to curate a unique collection of ten Prom Dresses, prom shoes , jewelry and more, to create the perfect ensemble for every girl’s special night.

The assortment features a variety of silhouettes and designs that allow for girls to express who they are and feel their best at Prom. Naturally gravitating towards styles that make her feel confident and empowered, some of Evelyn’s favorites include the Rhiannon One-Shoulder Satin Long Dress and the Cheyenne Formal One Shoulder Velvet Dress , both of which are options for a more lavish look. Windsor’s assortment of prom styles does not stop there – with an array of short and long prom dresses, as well as jumpsuits, accessories for prom and prom shoes, there is something for all.

Evelyn is a Southern California native and a lover of fashion. She is honored to work with Windsor to curate a 2022 Prom Dress collection to help her followers pick out a Prom outfit that makes them feel confident and embrace their true selves.

Evelyn Ortiz’s 2022 Prom Dresses Collection is available in store and online at WindsorStore.com .

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

Windsor is your one-stop shop for women’s apparel and fashions to look and feel confident every day or at your next event, life milestone, or special occasion. This fashion destination never misses out on carrying the season’s latest dress styles and women’s clothing in the hottest trends like tie-dye patterns and animal prints. Show off your unique style with winter’s curated 2021 collection of casual dresses in flattering details like open back to backless and strapless to off-the-shoulder sleeves and formal dresses in romantic chiffons, sultry satins, and lively colors from blue, white, red, pink, and purple. Every girl wants a glam look for Prom 2022 so Windsor carries formal head-to-toe looks from prom dresses and prom shoes to prom jewelry, clutches,and hair accessories for a picture-perfect style. This season’s wedding shop covers each cherished event from bachelorette attire to bridal gowns, even if you’re looking to empress in wedding guest attire. Discover elegant gowns for holiday parties, pretty graduation dresses , and unique birthday outfits when it's time to celebrate! Also, encounter the latest trends in clothing essentials like high-waist pants, midi skirts, updated women’s shorts, and all your favorite jeans and denim styles. Keep your look fresh with versatile jumpsuits and rompers, chic heels , and cute dusters and kimonos guaranteed to get you noticed. Enjoy stylish finds from an updated assortment of women's workwear including blazers, skirts, and blouses to casual work-from-home outfits including joggers, tops, and bodysuits. Windsor also carries vacation outfits like maxi dresses and bikinis to new trends like mesh and ruched clothing. Don’t forget to complete your wardrobe with jewelry, hats, handbags, and all the hot and sultry swimwear and accessories that you’ll want for the coming season. Always stylish, Windsor has your hottest head-to-toe looks. Visit us in-store or online at WindsorStore.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Montalto, ICR

WindsorPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/157a1594-0074-42df-911f-beff9853d952