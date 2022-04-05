Thanks to Cura OS, Waiver Service Providers and Community Home Providers in Louisiana Now Have a New and More Effective Way to Manage Electronic Visit Verification

HAMMOND, La., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A primary objective of the Cura OS software platform is to resolve issues with electronic visit verification (EVV) for waiver service and community home care providers. The Cura OS development team designed the platform to include built-in integration with state EVV systems, starting with Louisiana's. As a result, Cura OS has now been approved as a third-party EVV vendor in the state of Louisiana.

As providers themselves, the developers of Cura OS know the struggle presented by electronic visit verification. Staff members frequently forget to clock out or are unable to clock in due to a forgotten password or a system error. Other common issues arise when staff exceed their scheduled hours or miss a shift, which supervisors often realize only after the fact.

The Cura OS platform allows providers to reduce the number of erroneous time clock entries, as well as the number of times staff exceed their maximum hours. Cura OS also helps providers to quickly recognize when an employee has not appeared for a shift and to respond accordingly.

Cura OS includes a companion mobile app for iPhone and Android devices. For employees, the app simplifies the process of clocking in and out, allows them to track their hours worked, and receive important reminders. Upon opening the app, each employee's upcoming shift automatically appears, along with the option to clock in and out at the touch of a button.

As soon as each care worker clocks in, an automatic timer begins counting down the hours remaining in the current shift. Ten minutes before the shift ends, the worker will receive a reminder to clock out when the shift is over. If the employee has not clocked out within 5 minutes of the end of a shift, another automated reminder will be sent.

Office staff and supervisors can access a dynamic EVV tab within Cura OS to view a daily log of all scheduled shifts, as well as a dynamic list of employees who have clocked in and out, which updates in real-time.

As Bridgette Willson, a member of the development team, explained, "Cura OS is the lifeline that Home and Community Based Care providers in Louisiana have been looking for. It's the first all-in-one, person-centered software suite designed for providers, by providers. We want to revolutionize the industry with Cura OS by enabling other providers to eliminate the chaos that characterizes the traditional processes and choose a better, more productive way to manage the day-to-day intricacies of providing true person-centered support."

For more information about the Cura OS platform, visit www.curaos.com or call (985) 277-5520.

