Faraz Rana joins LawFi as Fintech Advisor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LawFi, Inc., (“LawFi”) the startup Legal Fintech company developing the first-of-its-kind Legal Fee Financing platform empowering more inclusive access to legal services and credit, is pleased to announce that Mr. Faraz Rana, member of the founding team at Bread, a cutting edge payments and lending company, has signed on as an Advisor to help guide our growing team.



Bread sold in a successful $500M exit to a financial institution in late 2020. As part of his six-year journey from inception to exit, in addition to managing day-to-day corporate matters as the Chief Legal Officer, Faraz’s experience was broad, including: product work, bank partnerships, debt and equity capital raising, scaling internal operations, and building and managing bank grade legal & compliance functions. Prior to his start-up life, he advised buyers and sellers as a Private Equity/M&A attorney at a large global law firm. Combined, he has 15 years of experience operating, building, and advising.. He graduated from the University of Virginia and Cornell Law School.

Steven Highfill, Founder & CEO of LawFi, commented, "Faraz brings us the perfect combination of startup, Fintech, digital POS payments and lending, compliance, product development, and legal industry experience. Faraz fills an instrumental role as our Fintech Advisor. He will be helping our team build the legal industry’s first platform and embedded payments & financing technology offering real-time invoicing, real-time payments, and real-time financing of lawyer retainers and legal fees.”

