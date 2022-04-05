Jennifer Cudlipp receives Distinguished Service Award from CPABC

Toronto, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to share that Jennifer Cudlipp, LifeLabs’ Chief Operating Officer, has been recognized by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) with a Distinguished Service Award for her dedicated commitment and outstanding service to the community.

Recipients of the award are selected based on their significant contributions to volunteering in their communities and for their honesty, integrity, and professionalism while providing leadership and dedication. This recognition is a true testament to the tremendous work that Jennifer has accomplished in and outside of LifeLabs. She is an integral part of the groups she volunteers with, including LifeSciences British Columbia, JIBC foundation, and RainCity Housing and Support Society, and has invested a great deal of her time and passion into these organizations.

Jennifer strives to give back and support local organizations that improve the lives of those who are most vulnerable. She has served on several community boards, including LifeSciences British Columbia, JIBC Foundation, and RainCity Housing and Support Society, which provides programs and services to those living with mental health, addictions, and other challenges.

Among her achievements and outstanding service as a volunteer, Jennifer supported RainCity Housing in Vancouver, BC, through a complicated and dynamic time due to the rise of homelessness, the opioid crisis, and COVID-19, compelled by their mission of a home for every person. Jennifer assisted with the creation of a new five-year strategic plan, resulting in tremendous growth as well as a more robust organizational foundation. Jennifer is also currently a director of Life Sciences B.C., where she oversees public policy efforts that have bolstered the sector. She's also volunteered at the Justice Institute of British Columbia (JIBC) Foundation, where she helped with the investment strategy and donation program to ensure that the JIBC and its students' future requirements are addressed. Additionally, her experience at the United Way of the Lower Mainland aided the successful merger that resulted in the United Way of BC.

"Jennifer has been an exceptional leader and displayed a calm, consistent, and inclusive presence," says Christine Little, CPA, CA, Director of Finance, MakeWay, in an interview with CPABC. "She is strategic and brave. Her passion for, and dedication to, her volunteerism is clear."

LifeLabs commends Jennifer for the volunteerism that has greatly improved her community and the lives of those around her.

"It is evident that Jennifer strives to give back and support local organizations that improve the lives of those who are most vulnerable,” says Charles Brown, LifeLabs President and CEO. “Demonstrated through her actions and passion, she is a wonderful role model for others. Jennifer is a fantastic representative of our company, and this award is a true credit to her tremendous work, generosity, and everything she has helped accomplish.”

