CITIES MANAGEMENT PRESIDENT NAMED FINALIST FOR 2022 MINNESOTA REAL ESTATE JOURNAL AWARDS

Minneapolis, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cities Management, an Associa® company, is pleased to announce that president Kate Grutzmacher, CMCA®, AMS®, has been named a finalist for the 2022 Minnesota Real Estate Journal (MREJ) Awards in the Executive of the Year and Woman of the Year-Real Estate Services categories.

The Minnesota Real Estate Journal is a leading provider of commercial real estate news, that provides insight into the industry from key influencers. The MREJ Awards celebrate the achievements, successes, and highlights from all sectors of the commercial real estate industry. Ms. Grutzmacher will be honored with the other 2022 finalists at MREJ awards gala on April 21, 2022.

Ms. Grtuzmacher joined Cities Management in 2021 with more than 20 years of community management, marketing, sales, organizational operations, real estate, and land development experience. A skilled leader, strategist, and communicator, she has led operations for several property, apartment, and community management organizations, giving her a wealth of experience in the industry. As Cities Management’s branch president, she drives business development, client growth, and employee training and retention.

“Associa actively works to employ the top leaders in our industry, and Kate is no exception. We are proud to see her named as a finalist for the 2022 Minnesota Real Estate Journal Executive of the Year and Woman of the Year awards,” stated Donald Kekstadt, Associa regional vice president. “Kate is an exceptional people leader, and her passion for the community management industry is always evident in every team and customer interaction she has. This recognition is illustrative of the impact she’s made on the communities, board members, and residents that we serve daily.”

