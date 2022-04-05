BrandMuscle’s Channel Partner Scorecard to Strengthen the Bobcat Dealer Network Marketing Performance with Ratings and Recommendations

CHICAGO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, announced today that Bobcat Company, a worldwide leader in the manufacturing and distribution of compact equipment, will use Channel Partner Scorecard, a new solution within BrandMuscle’s Intelligent Local Marketing Platform, to evaluate Bobcat dealers’ local marketing performance and provide rules-based recommendations for optimizing their marketing execution in alignment with national strategy.



Bobcat has utilized a full suite of BrandMuscle solutions since 2019. After broadening their local marketing activities, Bobcat wanted their account managers and regional directors to have greater visibility into their dealers’ levels of engagement in the company’s marketing program, and to encourage dealers to participate more effectively. BrandMuscle’s Channel Partner Scorecard lets Bobcat measure dealer marketing performance and make recommendations to help dealers drive greater results with co-op funds, social media, location data management and digital and print marketing campaigns.

Information is power, and by rating dealers’ marketing performance, Channel Partner Scorecard equips Bobcat’s account managers and regional directors with the insights necessary to make clear, data-driven recommendations to give local marketing activities even greater impact. For example, when a dealership is enrolled in BrandMuscle’s social tool, but has not yet synced its Facebook account or started boosting posts, Scorecard allows Bobcat to advise dealers on the many quantifiable benefits of increasing engagement.

“We are pleased to continually offer our dealer partners a wealth of strategic marketing opportunities, from social media tools to co-op marketing funds,” said Laura Ness Owens, Vice President of Global Brand and NA Marketing for Doosan Bobcat North America. “This more targeted, strategic approach of Scorecard will only increase the number of dealers utilizing these opportunities and, ultimately, increase opportunities for growth and raise levels of success.”

By providing Bobcat’s marketing partners with scores for their performance, Channel Partner Scorecard allows Bobcat dealers to rate their performance in comparison to their peers. This friendly competitive component, called gamification, motivates dealers to increase their marketing activity. This, in turn, can improve each dealer’s marketing maturity rating. Gamification also rewards those partners who successfully align their local marketing strategies with Bobcat’s corporate goals.

“Scorecard effectively connects us to what’s happening in local markets, putting us on the ground with our important local partners, and it pulls us into a conversation about how we can work better together to drive greater results,” said James Morse, Vice President of Product Management at BrandMuscle.

To learn how Channel Partner Scorecard can provide a clearer understanding of how your local campaigns are performing and how channel partners can improve your local marketing strategy, contact BrandMuscle .

About Bobcat Company

Since 1958, Bobcat Company has been empowering people to accomplish more. As a leading global manufacturer of compact equipment, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation and a reputation based on delivering smart solutions to customers’ toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a worldwide network of independent dealers and distributors, Bobcat offers an extensive line of compact equipment, including loaders, excavators, compact tractors, utility products, telehandlers, mowers, attachments, implements, parts, and services. Headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat continues to lead the industry, all while helping people succeed and build stronger communities and a better tomorrow. For more information, visit http://www.Bobcat.com