Frozen Fruit Market Report: Consumption, Prices, Trends, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Frozen Fruits - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Frozen Fuit Market Statistics

Imports $7,065.3 Million USD Exports $6,688.5 Million USD Top Importers U.S., Germany, France Top Exporters Poland, Serbia, Chile

Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of frozen fruits increased by 2.3% to 2.9M tonnes, rising for the twelfth year in a row after two years of decline. Overall, total exports indicated a noticeable expansion from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +4.1% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of 16% y-o-y. Global exports peaked in 2021 and are likely to see gradual growth in years to come. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, frozen fruit exports surged to $6.7B in 2021. In general, total exports indicated resilient growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +4.1% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 when exports increased by 33% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global exports attained the peak figure in 2021 and are likely to see steady growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

Exports by Country

In 2021, Poland (381K tonnes), followed by Serbia (214K tonnes), Mexico (182K tonnes), Chile (175K tonnes), Canada (166K tonnes) and China (139K tonnes) represented the largest exporters of frozen fruits, together comprising 44% of total volume. The following exporters - the Netherlands (128K tonnes), Egypt (122K tonnes), Peru (110K tonnes), the U.S. (109K tonnes), Belgium (93K tonnes), Morocco (91K tonnes) and Belarus (71K tonnes) - together made up 25% of total exports. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, Poland ($722M), Serbia ($681M) and Chile ($494M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, together accounting for 28% of global supplies. These countries were followed by Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, the U.S., Belgium, Egypt, Peru, China, Morocco and Belarus, which together accounted for a further 38%.

Egypt recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries over the period 2007-2021, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average frozen fruit export price amounted to $2,331 per tonne, rising by 15% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2021, it increased at an average annual rate of +1.7%. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Serbia ($3,181 per tonne), while Morocco ($1,337 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Egypt, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Imports

In 2021, purchases abroad of frozen fruits increased by 5.8% to 3M tonnes, rising for the twelfth consecutive year after two years of decline. In general, total imports indicated noticeable growth from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +4.3% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 when imports increased by 16% year-to-year. Global imports peaked in 2021 and are likely to see steady growth in the near future.

In value terms, frozen fruit imports skyrocketed to $7.1B in 2021. Overall, total imports indicated a buoyant expansion from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +4.3% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 when imports increased by 30% year-to-year. Global imports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the immediate term.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (610K tonnes), distantly followed by Germany (375K tonnes), France (195K tonnes), the Netherlands (181K tonnes), Canada (163K tonnes) and Belgium (138K tonnes) were the major importers of frozen fruits, together creating 56% of total volume. Poland (129K tonnes), Russia (128K tonnes), the UK (92K tonnes), China (89K tonnes), Japan (86K tonnes), Austria (74K tonnes) and Italy (58K tonnes) took a relatively small share of total imports.

In value terms, the U.S. ($1.4B), Germany ($808M) and France ($499M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together accounting for 38% of global purchases. China, Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Japan, the UK, Austria, Italy and Russia lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 39%.

China saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period 2007-2021, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average frozen fruit import price amounted to $2,359 per tonne, with an increase of 13% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was China ($4,231 per tonne), while Russia ($1,108 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

