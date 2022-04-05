Booker T. Washington, the First African American to Successfully Create a Tiny Home Community With His Techie Homes Company, Launches His Next Project

ATLANTA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booker T. Washington, founder of Techie Homes, announces that his new tiny home community project will launch this fall. Booker was born in Tuskegee, Alabama - yes, home of the Tuskegee Airmen - but Atlanta has been home to him for over 30 years. Booker T. is living up to the legacy of his namesake and continues to set the bar high as a dominant leader in the African American community as the first African American to successfully create a tiny home community, and he plans on going global with his mission.

Starting his minority real estate development career in 2017, Booker has developed fix and flips, single-family new constructions and multi-unit developments within the Greater Atlanta area. His success grew into the founding of Techie Homes Inc. Techie Homes' vision is to develop obtainable real estate at a value to all home buyers through innovation, technology, community and purpose.

Booker is founder and CEO of South Park Cottages located in College Park, GA, and the visionary behind the first Black developed micro-home community in the U.S. He has dedicated years to developing South Park Cottages, which took 50 days from pre-sale to sell out for a whopping $5.9 million dollars. This community is historic in being a fully crowdfunded, black-invested development. Recently featured in the U.S. Financial News (2021), the South Park Cottages micro-home community is a first in the Atlanta real estate market with innovations, including, solar/sustainable home solutions, smart home technology, plus more.

Next up, Booker will continue the growth of Techie Homes with Union Park Cottages, another micro-home community in Union City, GA, which has already broken ground, is under construction and is in its grading stages. Techie Homes continues to develop innovative, obtainable and tech-centric communities that will disrupt home buying in major urban markets. As of 2022, the organization has developed more than $10 million in real estate assets. Booker values the impact leaders can make in a community, and he will continue to develop properties in the same neighborhoods he grew up in.

As an advocate for micro-homes and community living, he has positioned his organization to continue expansion in the U.S. and is on a mission to do so much more.

