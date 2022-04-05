The first consumer-oriented web3 summit - SUPERVERSE - launches a DAO token on Unit Network

Dubai, UAE, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUPERVERSE is on a mission to bring wide-scale adoption to web3 by bringing cutting edge projects, founders and technologies together with creators that have the power to onboard and educate communities. After its first successful edition in Dubai this year, with 2,800+ attendees and creators of over 350m+ reach, SUPERVERSE has announced the expansion of the event summit into a global DAO.







SUPERVERSE is the entry point to topics around: Metaverses, NFTs, SocialFi, Gamify, DAOs, and all transformational shifts shaping the way people create, consume, monetize and identify themselves online. The first edition has already gathered together many industry leaders such as: Clare McKeeve (Group CEO Talenthouse), Ivan Liljeqvist (Founder of Moralis), Swan Sit (Forbes dubbed “Queen of Clubhouse” & NFT/Web3 advisor), Nuseir Yassin (Founder & CEO Nas Daily and Nas Academy), Fabian Vogelsteller (Founder of LUKSO), Marcus Holmström (Co-Founder & CEO The Gang Sweden), including music artists such as: famous music duo Ayo & Teo, TikToker & DJ Jovynn and world-renowned music artist BIA. The SUPERVERSE DAO is driven to further develop various pillars that contribute to the overall mission of adoption. This includes the acceleration of projects and growth of the edu-entertainment tools.

SUPERVERSE is launching this week on the new DAO launchpad of Unit Network, a decentralized marketplace with a built in tokenisation infrastructure. Unit Network is a sovereign layer 1 blockchain using the Substrate framework by the Web3 Foundation, Polkadot and Parity Technologies. The SUPERVERSE DAO tokens enable a range of utilities. DAO fund participants have exclusive access and discounts, including governance rights for important decision making on: event topics, location/venue, project acceleration, participation scholarships, speakers and more.







Co-Founder of Unit Network, Michael Healy is excited to see the SUPERVERSE DAO launching on Unit Network: “SUPERVERSE is the evolution of the Super Bowl, Burning Man and Olympics for the web3 revolution that will change the world, and empower billions of lives.”

SUPERVERSE was initiated by blockchain leveraging martech solution WOM Protocol, which has also made previous investments in creator events, influencer houses and creator network building along with its investment into the first SUPERVERSE edition. The world-class production was executed by Cinematic, with over 20 years of experience, producing events for the most recognized entertainment and celebrity brands, such as: Amazon, Twitter, Uber, Playboy Enterprises, Porsche, Ferrari, Rockstar Energy Drink, just to name a few. The partners of the first SUPERVERSE included: Vingroup, VinFast, SolChicks, Meta Metaverse, Cointelegraph, Dreamscape Immersive, CoinPayments, Zoan.fi, Tribute Brand, Moralis, Cypher Capital, OneArt and more.

Melanie Mohr, Founder & CEO of WOM Protocol, the initiator of SUPERVERSE: “We are excited to see SUPERVERSE turning into a DAO as such an innovative format should mirror the web3 mindset and be driven by the community. What makes Unit Network a great platform for the Superverse DAO is that it has bridges to many other ecosystems (including Polygon, Ethereum, Bitcoin) and offers an integrated exchange providing liquidity for DAOs. Besides that, we have an incredible range of team resources through WOM Protocol and Cinematic and now the power of the whole SUPERVERSE network adding their talent and dedication to adoption.”

About SUPERVERSE

SUPERVERSE is the event DAO bringing influencers, creators, founders and music artists together. The core topics covered include: Web3, NFTs, Metaverses and the Creator Economy. Website: https://superverse.me



About Unit Network

Unit Network provides a free, simple and secure pathway for businesses, projects and individuals to create their own tokens, which can be ‘community’ or ‘social’ tokens. This enables anyone in the world to participate in and benefit from all token-based economies they have helped to build. Website: https://www.unit.network/





