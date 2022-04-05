Verlux Unveils its NFT Marketplace UI Demo Kicks Off VLX Token Public Sale Ahead Of Exchange Listing

Walsall, Westmidlands, UK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verlux is a Cardano start up building a decentralized Multi-Chain NFT Marketplace on the Cardano Blockchain and it is proud to unveil to the public its NFT Marketplace UI Demo. The interactive UI Demo depicts what is to be expected at lunch of the full functional NFT Marketplace.





The widely adopted Cardano based project that launched late 2021 has been keeping up to their development roadmap and is in full pace to launch the NFT marketplace and anyone can view the Live interactive UI of the proposed NFT Marketplace which is available on the Verlux Website



Verlux Development Progress Update

According to Verlux, its dev team has successfully finished the UI, Front-End development and fully developed the Verlux NFT Marketplace smart contract and they are currently working on connecting the SC to the UI and will soon be ready for a public test-net launch and afterwards the main-net.

The VLX Token

$VLX is the utility token of the Verlux, the token will power transactions and various utility functions through the Verlux ecosystem.

They will only be 1 billion $VLX token ever minted, token holders will be able to perform various utility functions such as Stake To Earn VLX and Also Stake To Earn Featured NFT Drops.

$VLX will also be used to pay transaction fees on the Marketplace, featured listings, Creator Profile verification and ultimately will serve as a governance system for Verlux Ecosystem on further developments.

Join VLX Public Sale Here: https://sale.verlux.io/



Minimum Buy: 200 ADA

Maximum Buy: 10,000 ADA

VLX Token Utility

VLX token holders can be able to create verified decentralized auction houses where NFT creators can apply to launch their NFT Drops.

Auction Houses on Verlux NFT marketplace will be ranked and be visible on the NFT Marketplace homepage according to the amount of VLX tokens staked.

This means that curators with the most amount of VLX tokens staked will get higher visibility on the marketplace which will ultimately lead to more frequent NFT drops.

VLX Token holders can also stake their tokens on their non-custodial staking pools to earn rewards in VLX tokens and rare unique NFTs.

