WOMEN AGAINST LEGAL ABUSE, INC. MEMBER PETITIONS US SUPREME COURT REGARDING ALLEGED COURT E-FILE TAMPERING AND DISCRIMINATION

HOUSTON, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women Against Legal Abuse, Inc. member Wendy Meigs filed as Pro-se the "Petition for Writ of Certiorari" Case Number 21-1309 to the U.S. Supreme Court. Mailed March 15, Meigs outlines numerous forms of alleged manipulation of the e-File system in Texas district and Appellate courts with detailed evidence. Meigs, a pharmacist, also alleges that a system seems to exist to ensure that self-litigants, known as Pro-se, fail in courts as defined by the legal system itself. If true, no individual can find justice in a system geared against the self-represented, according to Meigs.

As many states and courtrooms move to electronic filing, called e-File, court documents become easily and quickly uploaded to the case filing system called a docket. Such a method enhances the process of cases offering expediency. However, if court clerks manipulate e-File, the dockets may not demonstrate actual dates and times of pleadings leading to case dismissal, as evidenced in Texas and other states.

According to Meigs, court clerks can hide documents, prevent from view, delay to docket, and other techniques, without clear visibility of such action, to create an avenue for judge dismissal of a valid case, a dismissal usually in cooperation with lawyers through a term called, "summary judgment".

Summary judgment allows a judge to use their own opinions, with or without caselaw, to dismiss a case, sometimes a valid case to assist a fellow lawyer. A judge with immunity can make a coordinated and invalid dismissal without justifiable accountability. See p. 28 (j.-l). of the Petition for Writ of Certiorari.

By the U.S. Supreme Court acknowledging Meigs' Petition, the People can regain confidence in their government, eliminate the ability of court officials to manipulate outcomes, and be the country by and for the people. The time to act is now.

