North American Bancard Senior VP Named to Annual Payments Industry List

TROY, Michigan, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Bancard, LLC, a U.S.-based leader in electronic payment solutions, is pleased to announce that Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing, Preet Patel, has been selected as part of the Electronic Transaction Association’s (ETA) 2022 Forty Under 40 class. The list of honorees recognizes innovative leaders and influencers in the payments industry.

ETA solicited nominations from across the payments industry, seeking talented payments executives under 40. The final group was selected by previous honorees and the ETA Awards and Recognition committee based on the nominees' impact on the payments industry and their professional character. Patel and the rest of the group will be recognized at TRANSACT, April 12-14, in Las Vegas.

“I am so very honored and humbled by this recognition,” said Patel. “Being included in ETA’s Forty Under 40 class fills me with appreciation as I look to the innovators and brilliant minds that are included here this year.”

Patel has been in the payments industry since 2008 and, in that time, he has been an integral employee at Diners Club, U.S. Bank (Elavon), American Express, Yapstone, and North American Bancard. Over the course of his tenure in the payments industry, Patel has brought significant innovation and future forward ideas to revolutionize the payments industry to make growing a business more accessible to small business owners, never wavering from his goal of creating, building, and launching new and exciting products that move the industry forward.

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, e-commerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com.