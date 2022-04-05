CoreLogic and EagleView Expand Relationship to Enhance Claims Processing Automation

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider and EagleView, a leading provider of software, aerial imagery and property insights, announced an expanded, long-term collaboration between two leaders in the property and casualty industry to automate claims processing further, catalyze growth and improve contractor and insurer experience.

As part of the collaboration, the companies have established a new long-term alliance that strengthens the existing relationship and ensures the continued availability of EagleView’s roof and wall measurement products through CoreLogic’s insurance platforms. As part of CoreLogic’s renewed investment in this collaboration, CoreLogic will be discontinuing its SkyMeasure product line.

“We are excited to expand the integration of our market-leading measurement products across all CoreLogic’s insurance platforms, including their digital solutions for the property restoration industry, to streamline the claims process. We look forward to exploring ways to jointly accelerate meaningful innovation in property claims,” said Lerk-Ling Chang, President of Insurance, EagleView.

“Our open digital platforms enable us to offer clients plug-and-play access to the best Insurtech offerings with the flip of a switch,” stated Jesse Herrera, EVP, Global Product and Operations, CoreLogic Protect. “The extension of this integration with EagleView is part of a growing list of technology vendors our customers can instantly deploy into their workflows, delivering the agility and policyholder experience needed to win in today’s rapidly changing market.”

Tighter collaboration between the two industry leaders will significantly benefit the Insurance industry by incorporating measurements, property attributes, and inspections capabilities through a single, trusted source that seamlessly integrates with the carrier workflow.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company’s combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.





About EagleView

EagleView transforms the way the world works through software, imagery, and property insights. EagleView has the leading property data and imagery library and a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio with over 300 patents that enable highly differentiated workflow solutions for our customers. For more information, call (866) 659-8439, visit www.EagleView.com and follow @EagleViewTech.