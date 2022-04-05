Magical Guizhou: A Hot Spring Culture to Promote Wellness

SAN FRANCISCO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Watch over the ancient town and Wujiang River from the mountain top, where we bathe in the holy water under the endless skies" - are the words of a poet to describe this place of rest and beauty. Using hot springs to promote wellness has been an idea passed down from ancient times. To let more people know about China's Guizhou Province, the People's Daily Online West USA Inc specially launched the "Magical Guizhou" series.

Located in Southwest China, Guizhou is the kingdom of sedimentary rocks and karst landscapes recognized by geologists around the world. Its unique and complex geological features contribute to a very favorable hydrogeological condition for the formation and storage of hot springs. There are over 200 hot spring resources distributed in the province.

In addition to Shiqian Hot Spring, Jianhe Hot Spring, and Sinan Hot Spring, there are many more hot spring spots distributed all over the magical land of Guizhou, including Xifeng Hot Spring and Wanxiang Hot Spring. Together, they contribute to a traveling route that covers 8 major hot spring destinations in total. These natural endowments have helped Guizhou to lay a solid foundation for becoming a "national hot spring province" and developing the hot spring tourism industry.

