Impact Roofing & Construction Offers Comprehensive Roofing Services in Evans GA

Impact Roofing & Construction is pleased to announce that they are offering comprehensive roofing services in Evans and the greater Augusta area in Georgia, including the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA). They provide services for residential roofing, commercial roofing, gutters, storm damage repair, windows and doors, sunrooms and screen rooms, patio covers, and home additions. They provide roof replacement services, roofing repairs, gutter and gutter guard installation, new roof installation, and a number of other construction services, such as room additions and exterior and interior remodeling.

For residential and commercial roofing, Impact Roofing & Construction has partnered with several architectural and three-tab shingle brands. Their partners are Owens Corning, GAF, and IKO. Owens Corning offers several shingle options, such as: Supreme, which are traditional, non-dimensional three-tab shingles that balance value and weather resistance; Oakridge, which are architectural shingles offering a full double layer of reinforcement in the nailing zone; and Duration, which are architectural shingles with improved holding power, featuring their SureNail® technology’s one-of-a-kind of triple layer of reinforcement in the nailing zone. All Owens Corning shingles include StreakGuard™ algae resistance protection.

GAF has several shingle options, such as Timberline UHD and Timberline HDZ. These architectural shingles include LayerLock™ Technology, which offers the widest nail zone and first wind warranty in the industry with no maximum wind speed limitation.

IKO has shingle products that enhance the roof's performance and aesthetics. These are the: Marathon, which are traditional three-tab shingles that have endured for a long time; Cambridge, which are architectural shingles providing a high-end designer look; and Dynasty, which are premium architectural shingles with “ArmourZone” technology for better fastener strength and a large shingle size.

For roof that is leaking, with some missing shingles, or facing storm damage, a roof repair is usually needed. Impact Roofing can provide a quick and cost-effective roof repair solutions for various roofing issues. For a roof that is leaking, their expert roofing professionals will go to the property and locate the source of the leak and determine the best possible solution in stopping it. Leaking roofs need to repaired as quickly because they can cause other issues, such as wood rot, damaged drywall, and mold growth.

Included in their repair procedure and areas of focus are the: identification and inspection of leaking areas in the roof; replacement of missing or damaged shingles; repair or redesign of valleys and transitions; installation of new wall flashings and step, or repair or replacement; repair and replacement of plumbing pipe boots, vent boots, and pipe flashing; repair of leaky skylights; repair of leaks around the chimney; and identification rotten wood and decking. Impact can also help determine if a complete roof replacement is necessary.

Meanwhile, they also install seamless gutters and gutter guards. These seamless gutters are made of just one piece of aluminum and have been cut to fit the exact dimensions of the property. And because there are no seams, they are less prone to leaks. The gutter guards that they use as by Leaf Blaster Pro, which can installed as part of a new seamless gutter system or installed to improve the effectiveness of existing gutters.

Impact Roofing & Construction is a family-owned and operated roofing and construction company serving the greater Augusta area for more than 20 years. They are a fully licensed general contractor with special focus on asphalt shingle roofing, thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) roofing and metal roofing. In addition to roofing and gutters, they are also experienced construction company that provides professional, quality results on various home improvement projects, such as patio covers, sunrooms and screen rooms, room additions, and renovations/alterations, as well as windows, doors, and siding replacement and installation. They are committed to the highest standards of customer service and craftsmanship from the first time customers communicate with their team until the time they have completed the project and leave the property. They are also offering the longest standing workmanship warranty in the CSRA for roof replacement and installation.

Those who are interested in learning more about the roofing, gutter, and other services provided by Impact Roofing & Construction can check out their website, or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

