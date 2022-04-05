Kronos Fusion Energy Evaluates Millington Naval Air Station Near Memphis, TN, as a Possible Location for the National Fusion Energy Commercialization Center

MILLINGTON, Tenn., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The White House Summit for Commercial Fusion Energy last month brought together the best of U.S.-based researchers in government, academia, and industry to help to jumpstart the emerging fusion energy industry of America. Fusion Energy research is being done all over the United States, but as the industry grows, the state of Tennessee may become ground zero for the fusion energy revolution. Kronos Fusion Energy, a pioneer in the fusion energy industry, announced that they will be evaluating Millington Naval Air Station near Memphis, Tennessee, as a possible location to set up the National Fusion Energy Commercialization Center. Millington Naval Air Station has the ambiance of a small town and is close to Memphis where there is access to top universities and a talented workforce.

Thanks to the Tennessee Valley Authority, the energy produced in Tennessee is both low cost and in abundance compared to many other locations in the United States. This is an important factor when considering the huge energy requirements in operating equipment ranging from supercomputers to an electromagnet capable of containing heated plasma at 210 million degrees centigrade.

Kronos Fusion Energy Founder, Priyanca Ford, talks about how modern computing will be used to optimize fusion energy power plant designs, "Researchers from MIT and other top institutions wrote theses over 40 years ago about theories on fusion energy, that we are now simulating on supercomputers and quantum computers using machine learning, artificial intelligence, and neural networks. Kronos Fusion Energy has developed algorithms based on the lessons learned from the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in France that help pave the way for truly commercially viable fusion generators to be built."

The Summit supercomputer at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, when used in conjunction with top quantum computers, appears to be the fastest path towards making fusion energy commercially available as complex simulations are needed to optimize the future designs of fusion energy power plants. The U.S. government recognizes that the science is too complex for a hobbyist to build a fusion energy generator in a garage as the parts for the future fusion energy generators will take years to design through algorithms that will run simulations on supercomputers and quantum computers.

