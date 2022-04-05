AROYA Reports Record Adoption for Cannabis Production Platform

PULLMAN, Wash., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- AROYA , a METER Group company, reported record growth in FY2021, exceeding $10M in revenue from sales of its end-to-end cannabis production platform.

Demand for cultivation and production platforms like AROYA that utilize sensors, software, and data analytics is spiking within the cannabis industry. Analysts from AheadInsight project that the cannabis technology industry will continue to grow exponentially at a CAGR of 33.17% and attain a market value of $107.67 billion by 2025.

The three-year-old brand has grown steadily, extending its footprint across the U.S. To date, AROYA works with over 400 clients -- including some of the industry’s largest multi-state operators -- over 200 of which signed in fiscal year 2021.

“AROYA has been life changing,” says Anna Willey, CEO of CAM, a fully integrated operator headquartered in Sacramento, California. “You're going to know when to do the cleanups. You're going to know when we're changing from a vegetative feed to a generative feed or back to a vegetative feed. It's been so amazing for our team to take all of the guessing out of growing cannabis.”

The company’s mission is to empower cannabis growers and cultivators with the competitive advantage that comes from end-to-end visibility and real-time access to data that drives actionable insights; putting it together on a single dashboard gives you all the information you need to make informed decisions.

AROYA is the preferred cannabis production platform of top cannabis operators across the country, combining innovative hardware and software to deliver actionable insights that help improve their yield in grams, per square foot, per year – predictably, profitably, and at scale. AROYA’s solutions foster data-driven decision making, improving yields and operational efficiency while elevating (and standardizing) product quality.

ABOUT AROYA

AROYA is a cannabis production platform that combines industry-leading hardware and software to help cultivators increase yield, scale operations, and achieve consistent quality. Based in Pullman, Wash., and a division of METER Group, Inc., AROYA optimizes and demystifies the entire cannabis production process from seed to package.

For additional information, please visit AROYA.io

