Famous PEOPLE Players Launching “The Stars of Tomorrow” for Students with ADHD & Multiple Exceptionalities

TORONTO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Famous PEOPLE Players, a globally-renowned non-profit puppetry theater company based in Toronto and founded by Order of Canada member Diane Dupuy, has announced that it is launching a creative, educational, and transformative full-day yearly program called “The Stars of Tomorrow” for high school students with ADHD and multiple exceptionalities.



The Stars of Tomorrow, which will begin in September 2022, is a unique and innovative classroom for students that tend to fall in between the cracks of the conventional school system. From Monday through Friday (excluding holidays and school board-designated PA days), students will experience four 20-minute “brain gym workouts” facilitated by certified teachers. Students will also participate in workshops on how to create their own theater production, and learn culinary tasks from chefs.

All academic subjects and workshops are designed to help students succeed in an accelerated, more enjoyable, and inspiring manner — ultimately preparing them for everyday life and their preferred career path.

“While the conventional school system is sufficient for many students, it certainly does not reach and elevate all of them,” commented Diane Dupuy, CM, who won the EY Social Entrepreneur Award in 2009 and has received five honorary degrees. “Students with multiple exceptionalities and high anxiety are very likely to feel deeply frustrated and bored at school, which they often express as apathy, dread, anger, and anti-social behavior. But what these amazing young people desperately want is to fit in, feel engaged, and make a meaningful contribution. Instead of being disregarded, they should be inspired to take flight and achieve their potential. That is what exactly what The Stars of Tomorrow is all about.”

Continued Diane Dupuy: “Many young people who struggle to succeed in the conventional school system are misunderstood. They see the world differently, and this is something that we must celebrate instead of condemn. They are the change-makers, the visionaries, the entrepreneurs, and the stars of tomorrow. Their passion and dreams will make this world a better place!”

Parents, guardians, teachers, and students are invited to learn more about The Stars of Tomorrow by emailing info@FamousPeoplePlayers.com, or calling 416.532.1137 ext. 51.

For media interviews and all other inquiries, contact Diane Dupuy at diane@famouspeopleplayers.com.

All classes and workshops will be held at Famous PEOPLE Players’ theater and office in Toronto.

More information about Famous PEOPLE Players is also available at www.famouspeopleplayers.com.

