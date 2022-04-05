Enzo is Spigen's Take on Modern Luxury for the iPhone 13 Series

IRVINE, Calif., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spigen reinvents a classic favorite with modern technology in Enzo, a new genuine leather case for the iPhone 13 series. Renowned protection and tech meet style and luxury to make the company's most luxurious product yet.

The Process

Spigen applies its knowledge of technology and curiosity with leather goods to take on its first premium leather product. The meticulous development process took over a year, with countless time and effort dedicated to ensuring precise craftsmanship — starting with the quality of materials.

Not settling for anything less than the highest grade, Enzo is made of well-sourced full-grain Genoma™ leather from Italy. The leather is vegetable-tanned for over a year to give each hide its unique look and longevity, developing richer impressions over time. This natural, eco-conscious approach also increases the leather's ability to last. The premium make is then finished with anodized aluminum silver accents, which are exceptionally durable against scratches and corrosion.

Elevated Features

The caliber of materials is carefully put to use within Enzo's design. The case is lined with soft suede in a sophisticated gray color palette. The silver buttons, framing around the camera and minimalistic logo on the back create a comprehensive, sleek look.

Spigen brings innovation to classic leather with an integrated Magsafe ring for that perfect fit with any MagSafe accessory. An equally premium full-grain black strap accented with silver aluminum pieces comes with each Enzo to effortlessly loop around the respective cutouts in the case.

Last but not least is the protection that Spigen is known for. Enzo is fitted with the same Extreme Protection Tech™ foam and Air Cushion Technology™ found within Spigen's most protective cases. People can have it all with a case that encompasses impeccable design, functionality and renowned protection.

Luxury Awaits

Luxury should be something that people can count on to last. Every Enzo comes with a lifetime warranty and the solution to all questions within two business hours through an exclusive VIP support line. When looking for the perfect gift, let loved ones indulge in luxury, too, with an included $30 coupon for that next Enzo purchase. It is currently available for purchase through Spigen.

Experience Enzo, luxury without compromise.

About Spigen:

With over 14 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has grown to be a leader in mobile accessories. The company prides itself on being "something you want," constantly striving to create high-quality products at an affordable price. For more information about Spigen and its products, please visit the company's website.

