STL Pinch Hits delivers exclusive coverage of the St. Louis Cardinals and expands Lee Enterprises’ portfolio of innovative digital sports products

DAVENPORT, Iowa, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information in 77 markets, announced today the launch of STL Pinch Hits, new baseball-exclusive platform coverage of the St. Louis Cardinals.



Generations of Cardinals fans have relied on the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for news, commentary and analysis of the team. STL Pinch Hits, a standalone, subscription-based website and app, will feature all the baseball journalism STLtoday and Post-Dispatch readers have come to expect in addition to expanded and exclusive coverage.

“STL Pinch Hits—Cardinals News Lives Here—follows the successful launch of our first digital-only sports niche product, HuskerExtra,” said Nathan Bekke, operating vice president and vice president of audience strategy. “We have some of the best sports reporters in the country, so it is exciting to be launching premium subscription products that deliver a best-in-class digital experience to a broader national audience written and reported by our incredible local news organizations.”

STL Pinch Hits subscribers will get exclusive coverage of the Cardinals minor league system and future stars, a deep dive into St. Louis baseball history and access to subscriber-only newsletters and text messaging that will connect audiences with the coverage like never before.

“The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has a long and proud history of providing independent and award-winning coverage of the St. Louis Cardinals,” said Ian Caso, St. Louis Post-Dispatch president and publisher. “The new, baseball-exclusive app and website will deliver a customizable experience built with baseball’s best fans in mind.”

STL Pinch Hits is the latest expansion of exclusive, sports-related content from Lee Enterprises. In 2021, HuskerExtra launched for fans wanting extensive sports coverage of the University of Nebraska. For more information about STL Pinch Hits visit stlpinchhits.com.