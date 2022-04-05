Dolomite Market Report: Production, Industry Trends, Insights, and Forecast to 2030 - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Sibelco, Imerys, Calcinor, Carmeuse, E. Dillon & Company, Essel Mining & Industries Limited (EMIL), JFE Mineral Co., Lhoist, Omya AG, Rawedge, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Vadmar Dolomit, Hebei Weiran Building Materials Technology, Shri Vinayak Industries, Hebei Jueguan, Lhoist Group, Carmeuse Group, Calcinor Industrial Minerals, Cales De Llierca, Carmeuse Group, Lhoist Group, Graymont, Miller Group, Arij Global Trading, New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Prince International Corp., Aldon Corporation, BariteWorld, Crystal Mark, GLC Minerals, Atlantic Minerals Limited, IMASCO Minerals Inc., National Lime & Stone Co., Drummond Dolomite



NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Dolomite - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Dolomite Market Statistics

Imports $563.4 Million USD Exports $542.4 Million USD Top Importers China, India, Japan Top Exporters China, United Arab Emirates, Belgium

Dolomite Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of dolomite increased by 113% to 20M tonnes, rising for the second consecutive year after two years of decline. Over the period under review, exports recorded a strong increase. As a result, exports reached the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, supplies skyrocketed to $542M in 2021. In general, exports showed resilient growth. As a result, exports reached the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

Exports by Country

In 2021, China (9.1M tonnes) represented the major exporter of dolomite, mixing up 45% of total supplies. The United Arab Emirates (2.1M tonnes) held an 11% share (based on tonnes) of total exports, which put it in second place, followed by Canada (9.2%), Belgium (5.6%), the Philippines (5.5%) and Slovakia (5%). Thailand (722K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, China ($276M) emerged as the largest dolomite supplier worldwide, comprising 51% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the United Arab Emirates ($39M), with a 7.3% share of global supplies. It was followed by Belgium, with a 4.2% share.

In China, dolomite exports increased at an average annual rate of +14.5% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: the United Arab Emirates (+9.6% per year) and Belgium (+1.3% per year).

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average dolomite export price amounted to $27 per tonne, shrinking by -8.8% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was China ($30 per tonne), while the Philippines ($7.7 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Dolomite Imports

In 2021, global dolomite imports soared to 14M tonnes, growing by 16% against the previous year's figure. Overall, total imports indicated a pronounced expansion from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.0% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 when imports increased by 30% y-o-y. Global imports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in years to come.

In value terms, dolomite imports skyrocketed to $563M in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +1.3% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. Over the period under review, global imports hit record highs at $603M in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Imports by Country

In 2021, India (4.6M tonnes), distantly followed by Japan (2.4M tonnes), the U.S. (1.9M tonnes) and Taiwan (Chinese) (0.7M tonnes) were the key importers of dolomite, together creating 67% of total purchases. China (582K tonnes), the Netherlands (567K tonnes), Ukraine (485K tonnes), Germany (484K tonnes), the Czech Republic (474K tonnes), Brazil (285K tonnes), Paraguay (264K tonnes) and the UK (224K tonnes) held a little share of total imports.

In value terms, China ($164M), India ($105M) and Japan ($89M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined 64% share of global supplies.

Among the main importing countries, India saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, over the period 2007-2021, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The average dolomite import price stood at $39 per tonne in 2021, rising by 12% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was China ($282 per tonne), while the U.S. ($9.9 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Brazil, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Product Coverage

Crude dolomite, not calcined or not sintered, incl. dolomite roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular "incl. square" shape (excl. broken or crushed dolomite for concrete aggregates, road metalling or railway or other ballast).

