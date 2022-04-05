USMJ Confirms $20 Million Marijuana and CBD Sales Growth Plan

Dallas, Texas, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) today confirmed plans for adding $20 million in sales on top of the company’s growing sales from its expanding eCommerce business. The company published a shareholder update last week with details on the company’s plans in a shareholder letter from CEO Steven Rash.

USMJ Details $20 Million Marijuana and CBD Sales Growth Plan In Shareholder Update

USMJ is founded on the core belief that cannabis makes people's lives better. Cannabis can fight disease, improve wellness and do so in an environmentally sustainable manner. North American Cannabis Holdings is dedicated to finding the best possible applications for cannabis to serve consumers. The Company operates USMJ.com and is dedicated to Ongoing Cannabis Consumer Product Development that it can incubate into Future Spin-offs.

