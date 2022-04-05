Now Available: 2022 Sustainable Sport Index Survey

Denver, Colorado, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second annual Sustainable Sport Index (SSI) survey is live and ready for professional, minor league, and collegiate sports teams and stadium operators to participate. The SSI team uses survey data to create a publicly available, anonymized, industry-wide collective Benchmarking Report and confidential individualized reports for all responders. In SSI’s inaugural year, 20 prominent sports venues participated, with many participating teams making sustainability improvements to their venues based on SSI’s findings and stating that they would recommend participation to their peers. SSI is powered by APTIM.

SSI is a first of its kind initiative to understand the collective environmental and social impacts of the sports industry and to establish and accelerate industry sustainability best practices. By collecting metrics on sustainability and social impact activities ranging from waste and energy to diversity and inclusion, the SSI survey and subsequent report provide participating teams and venues insights into actual sustainability activities and investments their peers are implementing, as well as the ability to assess their own performance.

Sports teams, leagues, and venues representing professional, minor league, and collegiate athletics are now invited to participate in the second annual SSI Benchmarking Survey by visiting the SSI website or emailing the SSI team at connect@sustainablesportindex.com. The survey will remain open through the end of May, and the subsequent Benchmarking Report and individualized reports for each participating venue will be available by late summer.

About Sustainable Sport Index

The Sustainable Sport Index seeks to advance sustainability practices across the sports industry by providing teams an opportunity to understand their performance relative to others and creating a comprehensive database of environmental impacts and sustainable operations. The Sustainable Sport Index is powered by APTIM, and partners with Honeycomb Strategies, Max-R, and Eco-Products.

About APTIM

APTIM is a global industry leader headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With more than 4,000 employees worldwide, APTIM specializes in critical infrastructure, technical and data solutions, program management, environmental services, resilience, as well as sustainability and energy solutions. Our dedicated people have proven experience and expertise to provide integrated services and solutions to government agencies, commercial, industrial and energy customers. APTIM commits to accelerating the transition toward a clean and efficient energy economy, building a sustainable future for our communities and natural world, and creating an inclusive, equitable environment that celebrates diversity of our people.

