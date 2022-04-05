Water Desalination Market to Reach USD 28.83 Billion by 2030; Emerging Latest & Advanced Hybrid Desalination Technologies Leading to Market Expansion: The Brainy Insights

Pune, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global water desalination market is expected to grow from USD 13.50 billion in 2021 to USD 28.83 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The growing world population is accompanied by rising demand for potable water. The natural freshwater resources on earth which are accessible and fit for consumption are around 0.5% of the earth’s hydrosphere. Overexploitation of water for irrigation, manufacturing, and other household consumption has led to the depletion of the earth's freshwater resources. The supply of water is in deficit. The demand for potable water is anticipated to rise at an annual rate of 1%. The growing demand for water and falling supply of natural water resources will drive the demand for water desalination. Water desalination is the only inexpensive and most efficient method presently available to meet the rising water demand.



Seawater and brackish water are used in the water desalination process. Their use reduces the burden on freshwater resources and provides ample time to replenish itself. Climate changes have led to uncertain weather changes, making rainwater dependency a vulnerable prospect. There have been rising instances of droughts around the world; the desalination of seawater can meet the demand for water in these arid regions. Seawater has a high concentration of salts, which is unfit for human consumption, the constant process of desalination of seawater results in scaling. Scaling is the deposition of minerals and salts on the membranes of the water desalination equipment. This deposition reduces the lifespan of the membrane. Reduced lifespan leads to the use of more membranes which increases operation costs. Preventive measures such as disinfectants, anti-scaling, or pre-treatments can be used. However, these measures are also expensive in nature, hampering the market's growth. Hybrid water desalination techniques are being developed to reduce production and maintenance costs. Hybrid technologies are highly efficient as well as cost-effective. Hybrid technologies could facilitate market expansion and provide lucrative opportunities for the water desalination market. The resultant by-product of water desalination is brine. Brine is water with a high concentration of salts. When brine is released into the oceans, it damages the marine ecosystem. When it is released inland, it harms flora and fauna of the region. The salinity of the inland soil also rises, which is harmful to biodiversity. The listed environmental concerns are likely to challenge the water desalination market.



The growing global population, rapid urbanization, rising industrialization, depletion of freshwater resources, rising water scarcity & water pollution will drive the growth of the water desalination market. The increase in government spending on wastewater management, water conservation & growing infrastructural expenditure is also expected to contribute to the market's growth.



Key players operating in the global water desalination market are:



• SUEZ

• Veolia

• Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

• ACCIONA

• IDE Water Technologies

• Genesis Water Technologies

• Biwater Holdings Limited

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Aquatech International LLC

• Aqua FilSep Inc.



To enhance their market position in the global water desalination market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• Veolia, a significant market player in the global water desalination industry, partnered with 24 partners in the APAC region. The partners have distribution expertise in the Chinese, Indonesian, Vietnamese markets. Veolia partnered with these companies to utilize their knowledge in marketing, selling & delivering their water technologies.



The application segment is divided into municipal, industrial & others. The municipal segment dominated the market with a market share of around 56% and a market value of about 7.56 billion in 2021.



The source segment is divided into seawater, brackish water, river water & others. Over the forecast period, the seawater segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.6%.



The reverse osmosis (RO) segment dominated the market, accounting for around 45% of global revenue and a market value of about 6.07 billion in 2021.



The technology segment is divided into reverse osmosis (RO), multi-stage flash (MSF) distillation, multi effect (ME) distillation & others. The reverse osmosis (RO) segment dominated the market, accounting for around 45% of global revenue and a market value of about 6.07 billion in 2021. The reverse osmosis process of desalination has low installation costs, low maintenance costs, ease of application & processing, simple design & operation. Reverse osmosis can process any type of water fed to its system and uses minimal chemicals. The listed benefits are factors responsible for the dominance of reverse osmosis in water desalination.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Water Desalination Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, & the Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, & the Rest of Asia Pacific)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa)



Among all regions, The Middle East and Africa region emerged as the largest market for the global water desalination market, with a market share of around 33.6% in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. China dominates the water desalination market in the Asia Pacific. The increasing government initiatives for wastewater management and water conservation are expected to significantly contribute to the Asia Pacific water desalination market. According to a UNICEF report, around 785 million people do not have access to drinking water, and about 2000 million people drink contaminated water. The scale of the water crisis around the world will deteriorate further, as half the world population is anticipated to face water scarcity by 2030. This looming global crisis needs urgent attention; deployment of water desalination can mitigate or at least minimize the water scarcity for the global population.



The global water desalination market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed globally, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each piece. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



