Novelist Suzanne Mattaboni Named LVB Woman of Influence, Newsweek Expert Forum Contributor

NORTHAMPTON, Pa., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzanne Mattaboni, Lehigh Valley resident, corporate consultant, and author of the debut novel Once in a Lifetime (TouchPoint Press, 2022), has been the recipient of two significant accolades this month. She was named a “Woman of Influence” by Lehigh Valley Business, which was announced March 3. In addition, she recently became part of the Newsweek Expert Forum, for which she’ll be contributing pieces on arts and culture.



The Women of Influence Awards honor high-achieving women for their career accomplishments, according to Lehigh Valley Business. Honorees are selected based on their professional experience, community involvement, and a commitment to mentoring. Mattaboni has been on the shortlist for other awards including the Pushcart Prize for short fiction, the Writers Digest Writing Competition, the New Millennium literary awards, and the Gotham Writers writing contests. In addition, she’s a former community service reporter for New York’s Newsday, and was a first-place winner of Seventeen magazine’s Art and Fiction contest as a teenager.

Suzanne’s novel Once in a Lifetime is a coming-of-age story set in the 1980s, which follows the adventures of an ambitious and quirky student mosaic artist on summer break, chasing love and success amid a vibrant background of the new wave music scene. Called “A smart and entertaining read” by the Los Angeles Wire, the paperback launch is set for May 24. It’s currently available on Kindle on Amazon and Nook at Barnes & Noble.

Mattaboni is also a successful public relations consultant, working with everything from start-ups to billion-dollar corporations in the high-tech sector. She’s been witness to—and helped to promote—the evolution of business and consumer technologies dating back to the original dot.com bubble. This includes being engaged in PR projects involving industry pioneers such as Motorola, SAP, Lenovo, HP, and Microsoft.

“The 2022 Women of Influence demonstrate leadership, hard work, professional success, and a commitment to making the Greater Lehigh Valley community the best place to live and work. Their accomplishments are outstanding,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of Lehigh Valley Business. “This year's honorees are inspirational. We at Lehigh Valley Business are pleased to celebrate them all.”

“After devoting years of work in challenging and often male-dominated fields, I’m thrilled to be recognized by Lehigh Valley Business, in addition to having the opportunity to contribute to Newsweek’s Expert Forum,” said Mattaboni. “We’re only a few months into 2022, and as trying as the past two years have been, all we can do is continue to work hard to create positive momentum in our lives, our careers, and our communities. I’m hoping these two announcements are harbingers for good things to come.”

About Suzanne Mattaboni

Suzanne (Grieco) Mattaboni is a fiction writer, blogger, essayist, podcaster, and corporate communications consultant with 20+ years in the market. Her work has appeared in The Huffington Post, Guideposts, Seventeen, Newsday, and anthologies like The Chicken Soup for the Soul anthology, the Little Demon Digest, and Pizza Parties and Poltergeist (‘80s-themed horror stories). She’s also a co-host with the Banzai Retro Club focusing on ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s pop culture, and is a member of the Newsweek Experts Forum. She’s a member of the Lehigh Valley’s ArtsQuest, the Greater Lehigh Valley Writer’s Group, the Women Fiction Writers Association, Horror Writers of America, and is on the board of the statewide Pennwriters writing group.

Suzanne Mattaboni

+1 610-737-2140

suzanne@mattaboni.com



