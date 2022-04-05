Proactive news headlines including SPYR, Predictmedix, Bridgeline Digital, Tiziana Life Sciences, GameSquare and Empower Clinics

New York , April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- NEO Battery manufactures NBMSiDE pouch-type full cells for product evaluation in genuine battery charging conditions click here
- DGTL Holdings says Hashoff subsidiary extends social media marketing campaign with e-sports gaming client click here
- SPYR reveals details of its subsidiary Applied Magix's 'Secret Lab', and the developments and directions being explored in 2022 click here
- Nextleaf awarded US patent for technology that maximizes cannabinoid yield and reduces waste click here
- Predictmedix showcases Safe Entry Station tech at “major” Las Vegas entertainment event click here
- Phunware says its PhunToken is now available on the Uniswap decentralized crypocurrency exchange click here
- CleanSpark reports monthly production of 318 bitcoin in March 2022, while daily production reached a high of 10.57 in the month click here
- ImagineAR announces licensing agreement to integrate SDK platform into Professional Bull Riders' mobile app PBRewards click here
- CO2 GRO announces technology trial at a rose greenhouse in Ecuador click here
- The Valens Company closes previously announced bought deal public offering of units for total gross proceeds of approximately C$32.3M click here
- Los Andes Copper set to advance Vizcachitas pre-feasibility as it closes US$4M Queen's Road Capital investment click here
- Bridgeline Digital says it closed 33 license sales totaling over $650,000 in ARR (annual recurring revenue) in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 click here
- Vox Royalty says “meaningful progress” made in 2022 on development of royalty interest projects in Brazil and Australia click here
- South Star Battery Metals strikes US$28M streaming agreement for Santa Cruz Graphite project in Brazil click here
- Blue Sky Uranium says results from drill program at Ivana deposit in Argentina indicate “great success” click here
- Tiziana Life Sciences receives FDA go-ahead to enroll more multiple sclerosis patients in expanded access program for treatment with intranasal foralumab click here
- Guardforce AI expands features of its Macau-based robotic solutions click here
- Group Eleven Resources extends mineralization at northwest extension at the Carrickittle zinc prospect in Ireland click here
- SpotLite360 IOT Solutions executes strategic relationship with American Cannabis Consulting click here
- Gevo signs MoU with digital agriculture leader Farmers Edge to deliver industry first carbon inset management program click here
- GameSquare announces fully subscribed US$3M private placement, sees entry of a new strategic investor click here
- Edison Lithium moves forward with exploration plan for Argentinian lithium properties click here
- Empower Clinics launches COVID-19 testing solutions for cruise travel passengers in Vancouver, British Columbia click here
- Major Precious Metals says over 11,000 new core and channel samples collected on the Skaergaard project in Greenland click here
