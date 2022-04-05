Food Lion Feeds Donates More Than 1.2 Million Meals Through Partnerships with Local Colleges and Universities

SALISBURY, N.C., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the 2021/2022 college basketball season, Food Lion Feeds partnered with 31 colleges and universities to help nourish neighbors in need. For each foul shot sunk during regular season games by participating schools, Food Lion Feeds donated 100 meals to the school’s local food bank or pantry, up to 30,000 meals per school. In the program’s third year, the combination of regular season and tournament foul shots sunk by players resulted in more than 1.2 million meals donated to local food banks across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint.



The University of North Carolina Tar Heels topped the pack with 442 successful free throws, resulting in 44,200 meals for Inter-Faith Food Shuttle in Raleigh, NC. “Inter-Faith Food Shuttle is grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Score to Give More program. Thanks to Food Lion Feeds and, of course to UNC for a great season. Innovative partnerships such as this go a long way toward efforts to create a hunger free community for the neighbors we serve in central North Carolina,” said L. Ron Pringle, President and CEO of Inter-Faith Food Shuttle.

“Programs like Score to Give More enable us to educate college students about food insecurity while engaging them in the fight against hunger,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “With their efforts directly benefiting local food banks, Score to Give More becomes more relevant to athletes and their communities.”

The participating colleges and local food banks/pantries that benefitted from the program are listed below:

Appalachian State University - Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Bowie State University – Maryland Food Bank

Catawba College – Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Claflin University – Harvest Hope Food Bank

Chowan University - Food Bank of the Albemarle

College of William & Mary – Virginia Peninsula Food Bank

Duke University – Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

East Carolina University - Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

Elizabeth City University - Food Bank of the Albemarle

Elon University - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

Fayetteville State University – Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina

James Madison University - Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Johnson C. Smith University - Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Liberty University – Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Lincoln University – Food Bank of Delaware

Livingstone College – Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Old Dominion University – Food Bank of Southeast Virginia and the Eastern Shore

North Carolina A&T - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

North Carolina State University – Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

Shaw University – Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

St. Augustine University - CENC

University of Delaware – Blue Hen Bounty Pantry

University of North Carolina – Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

University of Richmond – Feed More

Virginia State University – Feed More

Virginia Union University – Feed More

Virginia Tech University – Feeding Southwest Virginia

Wake Forest University – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2d7bc39-023a-4f3a-aff5-4bfd2e2725d9