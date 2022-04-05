BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Tivity Health (Nasdaq - TVTY), Riverview Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – RVAC), Emclaire Financial Corp. (Nasdaq – EMCF), Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - RNDB)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Tivity Health (Nasdaq - TVTY)

Under the terms of the agreement, Tivity Health will be acquired by funds managed by Stone Point Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Tivity Health stockholders will receive $32.50 in cash per share, representing a total transaction value of $2.0 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Tivity Health Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Stone Point Capital is paying too little for the Company.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – RVAC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Riverview, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Westrock Coffee Company, an Integrated Coffee, Tea, Flavors, Extracts, and Ingredients Solutions Provider, and result in Westrock Coffee becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Riverview shareholders will retain ownership of 21% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Riverview Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Emclaire Financial Corp. (Nasdaq – EMCF)

Under the terms of the agreement, Emclaire will be acquired by Farmers National Banc Corp. (“Farmers”) (Nasdaq - FMNB). Each shareholder of Emclaire may elect to receive either $40.00 per share in cash or 2.15 shares of Farmers’ common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers’ shares and 30% for cash. Based on Farmers’ closing share price of $17.02 on March 23, 2022, the transaction is valued at approximately $105 million, or $37.62 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Emclaire Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Farmers is paying too little for the Company.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - RNDB)

Under the terms of the agreement, Randolph will be acquired by Hometown Financial Group, Inc. (“Hometown”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Randolph’s shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash for each share of Randolph common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Randolph Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Hometown is paying too little for the Company.

