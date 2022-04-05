Berry Corporation (bry) To Report First Quarter 2022 Results and Hold Conference Call May 4

| Source: Berry Corporation (Bry) Berry Corporation (Bry)

Bakersfield, California, UNITED STATES

DALLAS, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (“bry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, before the open of U.S. financial markets. It will also host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, to discuss these results. The conference call information is included below.

Earnings Conference Call

Live Call Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Live Call Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Pacific Time)
A live listen-only audio webcast will be available at bry.com/category/events

If you would like to ask a question, please dial in 15 minutes early to the Live Call Dial-in:
Live Call Dial-in: 877-491-5169 from the U.S.; 720-405-2254 from international locations
Live Call Passcode: 5757614

An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:
Replay Dates: Through Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Replay Dial-in: 855-859-2056 from the U.S.; 404-537-3406 from international locations
Replay Passcode: 5757614

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived at ir.bry.com/reports-resources.

About bry

bry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California, with well servicing and abandonment capabilities. More information can be found at www.bry.com.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
