Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Global Patent Portfolio with New International Patents

SAN DIEGO, CA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EHP or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, has expanded its global patent portfolio with the granting of several international patents related to EHP’s portfolio of novel molecules. EHP now holds a total of 28 granted patents, with 21 additional patents pending.

The Company’s patents consist of composition-of-matter patents as well as formulation and method-of-use patents, including for its lead product candidates EHP-101 and EHP-102 for the treatment of the Company’s initial disease targets - multiple sclerosis, systemic sclerosis, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease - and others. The issued patents have potential patent terms in a range from 2030 to 2037, not including any patent term adjustments, patent term extensions or disclaimers.

“Expanding our intellectual property portfolio is a vital goal alongside our efforts to validate our drug candidates in the clinic, so securing these new patents is an important value-adding step as we continue to enroll patients in our Phase 2a clinical study of EHP-101 for systemic sclerosis, with interim results expected in the second half of 2022, and prepare to enroll patients in our Phase 2a for certain relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis,” said Jim DeMesa, MD, President & CEO of Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals.

About Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals is developing novel product candidates for the treatment of CNS, autoimmune, and other diseases. The company has two families of proprietary new chemical entities created through rational drug design to affect validated receptors and pathways in the body which are pertinent to targeted diseases. Its first drug candidate, EHP-101, has entered Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, a severe form of scleroderma, and multiple sclerosis. It has received Orphan Drug Designation in the US and EU for SSc. Its second product candidate, EHP-102, is in preclinical development and targeted to Parkinson’s disease and Huntington’s disease. It has received Orphan Drug Designation in the US and EU for Huntington’s disease.

For more information, visit http://www.emeraldpharma.com or contact info@emeraldpharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent statements contained in this news release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. they should be considered "forward-looking statements," as described in the private securities litigation reform act of 1995, that reflect management's current beliefs and expectations. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "hope," "hypothesis," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the success and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; (ii) our ability to develop our product candidates; (iii) our plans to research, discover, evaluate and develop additional potential product, technology and business candidates and opportunities; (iv) the anticipated timing of clinical data availability; (v) our ability to meet our milestones; and (vi) our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals' investigational drug products have not been approved or cleared by the FDA.