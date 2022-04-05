Genesis Unicorn Capital Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants

PRINCETON, NJ, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: GENQU) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing April 7, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 8,625,000 units may commence separate trading of the underlying component securities. Each Unit consists of one Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant entitling its holder to purchase one Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “GENQU.”

The Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “GENQ” and “GENQW,” respectively. Holders of units will need to have their securities brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A common Stock and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering through EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, which acted as the sole book running manager for the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 14, 2022. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corporation

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. a newly organized blank check company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 404-7002, by fax at (646) 861-4697, or by email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp.

281 Witherspoon Street, Suite 120

Princeton, NJ, 08540

Attn: Samuel Lui

samuel.lui@genesisunicorn.com

(609) 466-0792