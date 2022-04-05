Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Garden Activities Impacting the Demand for Garden Pesticides. The Market to Hit $7.9 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

Chicago, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Arizton’s latest research report garden pesticides market is driven by rising demand for creative gardening concepts, integrated pest control, increased demand for insect repellant plants, rise in vector-borne diseases and surge in consumers' interests in do-it-yourself (DIY) yard activities, especially lawn care and edible gardening.

The increasing need for new gardening concepts in both residential and commercial areas because of growing urbanization. The likelihood of plants is attacked by pests, and this is increasing due to minimal garden maintenance. As a result, gardeners are looking forward to replacing the threat by planting pest repellants that will help to reduce the use of pesticide.

Garden Pesticides Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $7.9 Billion (2027) MARKET SIZE (VOLUME) 1.2 Billion Tons (2027) CAGR (2021-2027) 5.5% LARGEST SHARE APAC FASTEST SHARE North America MARKET SEGMENTS Pesticide Type, Raw Materials, Sales Channel, and Formulation Type GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of MEA

Key Insights

Europe is the second-largest region known for its landscaping due to increase in construction activities and urbanization. The green industry in Europe mainly consists of gardening, landscaping activities, building sports grounds, supporting competition, and the country's economy. These factors are promoting the consumption of garden pesticides in the European countries across Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and other countries.

Herbicides hold the highest revenue share in the market. Herbicides are pesticides used to destroy unwanted plants or weeds that grow in between plants or crops. However, insecticides are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 6.75% (by value) during 2022-2027.



Synthetic pesticides are the major revenue generator in the market. They are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% (by value) during the forecast period. China, Germany, India, France, and the US are the leading exporter countries in the world, accounting for more than 65% of the synthetic pesticides market exports.

The increased leisure time pushed the participation of individuals in lawn care activities, and the key factor to a healthy lawn is healthy soil and good mowing, proper watering, and fertilizing practices. These factors are propelling the garden pesticides consumption in the market.



Surging Demand for Innovative Gardening Concepts

The growing presence of social media has encouraged millennials to recreate vacant spaces with lush green products, enhancing interiors and exteriors of the home. Social media is attracting a large chunk of enthusiastic gardeners to share and communicate several DIY procedures and gardening tips. Social media trend of gardening is impacting the market growth.

The concept of balcony gardening is largely gaining traction in those countries where we do not have access to share gardens or hold private gardens. The growing urbanization has enabled many city dwellers to look forward for innovative ways to embrace nature through balcony gardening. Since the demand for garden-related activities has spiked, the demand for garden pesticides has increased drastically.

The Sale of Offline Garden Pesticides Market is Expected to Reach 741 Million Tons by 2027

The rapid rise of organized retail chains is transforming the way to achieve high sale of agrichemical products in offline stores. Supermarkets and hypermarkets hold a wide variety of brand for consumers to choose the best. In supermarkets and hypermarkets, vendors sell their products by acquiring a large shelf space, while, in small retail shops and departmental stores, the sale is boosted by cordial relations (offers, gifts, and product promotions) with retailers. Major players such as ChemChina/Syngenta and DowDupont hold more than 60% share of the global pesticides market, thereby occupying a large shelf space.

Garden Pesticides Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation by Pesticide Type

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others

Market Segmentation by Raw Materials

Synthetic Pesticides

Natural Pesticides

Market Segmentation by Sales Channel

Offline

Online

Market Segmentation by Formulation Type

Liquid Formulation

Solid Formulation

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Rest of Europe

APAC China India Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA





Competitive landscape

The global garden pesticides market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Many multinational firms intend to extend their presence globally, particularly in fast-developing countries such as APAC and Latin America, to capture significant market share. Furthermore, better global economic conditions will increase market growth, making it a desirable location for vendors to invest.

Nearly 30% of people in Asia and Africa are interested in establishing edible home gardens, as most of the population lives in semi-urban areas where the need to produce their own food and low employment rates are expected to attract sellers in the upcoming years.

Key Vendors

BASF SE

Dupont

Monsanto

Syngenta AG

Sumitomo Chemical



Other Prominent Vendors

ADAMA Ltd.

The Andersons,Inc

Central Garden & Pet

Efekto

Espoma Organic

FMC Corporation

Bondie Products LLC

SC Johnson

Willert Home Products



