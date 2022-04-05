Laurentian Bank Announces the Election of Its Directors

English French

MONTREAL, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that the candidates nominated as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the “Bank”), as identified in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 4, 2022, have all been elected. The election took place earlier today, during the Bank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

The 11 candidates nominated by management were elected as directors of the Bank:

Candidate Votes For Votes Withheld Sonia Baxendale 16,981,454 93.61 % 1,160,046 6.39 % Andrea Bolger 17,194,161 94.78 % 947,339 5.22 % Michael T. Boychuk 16,971,098 93.55 % 1,170,402 6.45 % Suzanne Gouin 18,013,046 99.29 % 128,454 0.71 % Rania Llewellyn 17,157,896 94.58 % 983,154 5.42 % David Morris 17,160,535 94.59 % 980,956 5.41 % David Mowat 16,988,017 93.63 % 1,154,983 6.37 % Michael Mueller 17,092,591 94.22 % 1,048,909 5.78 % Michelle R. Savoy 16,916,595 93.25 % 1,224,905 6.75 % Susan Wolburgh Jenah 16,965,046 93.52 % 1,176,454 6.48 % Nicholas Zelenczuk 17,152,362 94.55 % 989,138 5.45 %

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank will be published shortly on https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/, and filed on SEDAR.

