Organogenesis Showcases Latest Advanced Wound Care Innovations and Research at SAWC Spring 2022 Conference

CANTON, Mass., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis, a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that the latest advanced wound care research on its PuraPly® AM, Affinity®, Apligraf®, NuShield®, Novachor™ and Organogenesis Physician Solutions product lines will be showcased at the 2022 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring Conference held April 6-10, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.



“As a leading sponsor of this year’s conference, we are excited to share new research on our innovative product portfolio and hear from other thought leaders about advances in wound care,” said Katie Mowry, Assistant Vice President, Research and Development for Organogenesis.

Attendees of this year's event are encouraged to visit the Organogenesis-supported breakfast symposium, "Investigating the Reliability and Transferability of Current RCT Based on Real-World Evidence" held Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. MST in room 224 at the Phoenix Convention Center. This panel discussion features Vickie R. Driver, DPM, MS, FACFAS FAAWC, Robert S. Kirsner, MD, PhD, FAAD, William Marston, MD, and Oscar M. Alvarez, PhD, CCT, FAPWCA, and will discuss how randomized controlled trials (RTCs) based on real-world evidence translates to evaluating wound care therapies.

The Organogenesis-sponsored Innovation Theatre lunch, “Practical Utilization of Skin Substitutes for Chronic Wounds Using Prognostic Patient Indicators” will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. MST in room 224. This lunch will feature a presentation by Andrew J. Rader, DPM, FAENS, FACFAOM, FAPWCA, FACCWS of Memorial Hospital Wound Care and Nicholas Todd, DPM, FACFAS of Palo Alto Medical Foundation, who will discuss the use of prognostic patient indicators to determine the appropriate course of action for treating chronic wounds.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the Organogenesis exhibit hall booth (#703) to learn more about the latest advanced wound care products and latest studies. Organogenesis tissue regeneration specialists will be available to discuss the full portfolio of Organogenesis solutions that address wounds from head to toe.

The booth will be open during the following hours:

Thursday, April 7 5:15 to 7:45 p.m. MST Friday, April 8 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. MST Saturday, April 9 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. MST

POSTER PRESENTATIONS OF INTEREST INCLUDE:



A Single Center Pilot Study Investigating the Effects of a Native Cross-Linked Extra Cellular Matrix with PHMB Antimicrobial Barrier to Manage Chronic Lower Extremity Wounds Exhibiting Bacterial Contamination as Determined by a Novel Violet-Light Imaging System

Windy Cole, DPM, CWSP1, Janina Krumbeck, PhD

An Alternative Approach to the Management of Wounds Secondary to Diagnosis or Treatment of Skin Cancers

Daniel Kapp, MD, Laura Pfendler, PT, DPT, CWS

Real World Data Analyses of a Bilayered Living Cellular Construct and a Cryopreserved Placental Membrane for Use in Pressure Injuries

Oscar M. Alvarez, PhD, Michael L. Sabolinski, MD

Real World Data Analyses of a Bilayered Living Cellular Construct and a Cryopreserved Cadaveric Skin Allograft for Use in Pressure Injuries

Oscar M. Alvarez, PhD, Michael L. Sabolinski, MD

ABSTRACTS OF INTEREST INCLUDE:

Characterization of a Micronized Native Collagen Wound Matrix And Its Effectiveness In a Swine Full-Thickness Wound Healing Model

Justin T. Avery, Vivek P. Raut, and Katie C. Mowry

Hypothermic Storage of Amnion and Chorion Membranes Retain Native Tissue Characteristics

Katrina A. Harmon Ph.D.1 and Katie C. Mowry Ph.D.1

Robust Durability and Resistance to Degradation of a Native Type I Collagen Matrix with PHMB in vitro

Katrina A. Harmon, Ph.D.1 and Katie C. Mowry Ph.D.1

