ABOG Recognizes Wilma Larsen, MD, for Her Dedication as Associate Executive Director of Examinations

Dallas, TX, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology announced that Wilma Larsen, MD, ABOG’s Associate Executive Director of Examinations will be leaving ABOG, effective April 10, 2022.

Dr. Larsen started at ABOG in March 2017. Over the last five years, she has been integral in the strategic planning, COVID-19 pandemic crisis responses, and introduction of enhancements in certification assessments. During her tenure at ABOG, Dr. Larsen drove both strategic and operational growth in the examinations department while building a culture of collaboration, service, quality, and innovation.

During this time, ABOG reimagined exam scoring, conducted job task analyses, improved standard-setting, developed new exam blueprints, expanded SME participation in committees, improved the diversity of our volunteers, implemented consistency across subspecialty exams, and introduced new test development processes and item banking.

Dr. Larsen has worked tirelessly to improve the exam process for candidates, volunteers, and staff. ABOG would like to recognize Dr. Larsen for all her hard work during her tenure and thank her for her contributions to the OB GYN certification process and women’s health.

“It has been an honor and pleasure to work alongside Dr. Larsen over the past five years. She has been dedicated to ABOG’s mission and has led critical initiatives to enhance our certification processes and operations. Dr. Larsen’s contributions have made ABOG a more transparent and accountable organization to our volunteers, diplomates, the public, and the people and families that we serve,” said Dr. George Wendel, ABOG Executive Director.

Dr. Larsen will be greatly missed at ABOG, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.



About ABOG

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.

