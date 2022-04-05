Castle Automotive Group Launches CastleCars.com

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Automotive Group, a Northwest Indiana and Northwest Illinois family-owned automotive group, just announced its launch of CastleCars.com. Castle Cars is a new platform and a one-stop shop for users to buy, sell, custom order, or schedule service on their vehicle for multiple brands in one area. This new implementation is the next step in positioning the automotive group in a more progressive and innovative way to make the online shopping experience seamless.

This scalable online car-buying platform enables automation for consumers looking to:

Receive personalized payment options based on consumer credit profiles.

Select payment options and auto loans based on the credit profile.

Determine trade-in value.

Receive instant approval for financing.

Complete and sign paperwork online.

Make any required online payment.

Choose between delivery directly to consumer-preferred locations or at any convenient dealership locations.

"Our new strategy to modernize the shopping experience is another method that will drive the Castle Automotive Group as an industry leader in automotive technology while also providing the customer service experience customers are looking for," said CEO Joe Castle.

Drivers looking to own a new vehicle will be able to visit the Castle Cars website for a unique online car buying experience - choosing from 1,000's of vehicles, home delivery, in-store delivery, and more.

About Castle Automotive Group (CAG)

Castle Automotive Group (CAG) currently owns 10 dealership locations throughout Illinois and Northwest Indiana representing domestic, Asian, and German brands. Castle also offers customers a wide range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance products, service contracts, vehicle repair, and maintenance programs, and OEM parts. Castle Automotive Group will continue to invest in top markets through various programs such as the Castle Buy Center, Castle Credit Center, and CastleCars.com, their Direct To Consumer buying experience. These programs are set in place to offer a diverse range of solutions to simplify the online car buying and selling process. For more information, please visit www.castleautomotivegroup.com and www.castlecars.com.

