BSC-based SquidKingdoms launches strategic game "Squid Game"

Fukuoka, Japan, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, SquidKingdoms launched a highly strategic game "Squid Game". "Squid Game" is a popular Korean drama that ranks first in more than 90 countries around the world. Only one participant who risks his or her life in the game will win.

SquidKingdoms is GameFi on BSC, inspired by the famous "Squid Game" on Netflix. Traditional blockchain games are generally dominated by the first Mover advantage, which makes latecomers less favorable. SquidKingdoms made a new attempt.

How can users participate in Squid Games?

SquidKingdoms is a GameFi built on BSC. To participate, users will need the following tools and tokens.

Tools to be prepared: MetaMask, Binance account

Tokens to be prepared: BNB, BUSD

Step 1: Create a MetaMask (wallet) and connect to BSC

If users do not have MetaMask, please download it.

Next, connect MetaMask to BSC, and usersr wallet is ready.

For more information, please see the following article.

https://academy.binance.com/en/articles/connecting-metamask-to-binance-smart-chain

Step 2: Buy BNB and BUSD on Binance and transfer to MetaMask

Next, purchase BNB and BUSD from Binance.

BNB: Use as fee

BUSD: Use in SquidKIngdoms

If users are not familiar with these tokens, please refer to the following content provided by Binance Academy.

https://academy.binance.com/en/articles/what-is-bnb

https://academy.binance.com/en/articles/what-is-busd

Finally, transfer these tokens to MetaMask. See the guide below for instructions on how to send money.

https://academy.binance.com/en/articles/how-to-withdraw-bep20-tokens-on-binance-smart-chain

Step 3: Connect usersr wallet to SquidKingdoms

Finally, enter the SquidKingdoms and connect usersr MetaMask.

Get in the game for some prizes now!

SquidKingdom Components

Here are the critical components of SquidKingdoms.

SquidGame

SquidGame is an exciting game that requires intelligence and strategy. The system allows some users who participate in the game to win large sums of money. Season 1 will be coming soon.

MysteryPack

Users can get NFT from MysteryPack. By holding NFTs, users can earn money in various ways, including staking.

There are two types of MysteryPack.

Standard package: Basic packs with discounts for buying in bulk.

Premium package: Always contains rare NFTs.

ReproductionNFT

By collecting NFTs from the MysteryPack, users can turn them into "ReproductionNFTs" that recreate famous scenes.

NFT Mining

Users can receive rewards by depositing NFT as collateral. There are two patterns of receiving rewards as follows.

Mining $SQW: Earn by staking Normal NFT.

GameReward: Earn by staking ReproductionNFT.

NFT Marketplace

The marketplace is the place where users can buy and sell NFTs. Since it is necessary to own the designated NFTs to create "ReproductionNFT," users can also expect to profit from the secondary market.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/squidkingdoms

Telegram: https://t.me/squidkingdomschat

Gitbook: https://king-squid.gitbook.io/squidkingdoms/squidkingdoms/squidkingdoms

Media Contact

Company Name: Squid

Address: 3-1-1,TTANJIN, fukuoka ,Japan

Email: squidkingdom3d@gmail.com

Website: https://www.squidkingdoms.com/

