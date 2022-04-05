Aryola Electronics Reports Strong Revenues on Pandemic-Related Demand

NAPLES, Fla., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryola Electronics LLC has announced strong revenues for the company's first full quarter and solid potential for future growth.

The Florida-based independent distributor of electronic components, which opened for business in late 2021, has benefited from high demand for its services linked to pandemic-related global supply chain issues.

Aryola Electronics LLC posted sales revenues of more than $24 million for the first quarter ending March 31.

"The company's growth has been incredible," said CEO Andreas (Andy) Kunz, a long-term serial entrepreneur in Naples who was appointed to head the company by its owner and founder Christopher Hunold. "We've hired 16 employees in the first quarter alone."

The company has already outgrown its original office space in the Venture X building in Naples, Kunz said, adding that it now rents one-half of the building's second floor.

Underscoring confidence in future growth, the company has announced plans to hire an additional eight sales professionals as well as two additional quality management professionals during the second quarter.

Aryola specializes in the procurement of electronic components — including active, passive and electromechanical components — to help clients maintain smooth production processes and overcome supply chain problems.

Hunold has more than 17 years of experience in the industry. He operated Aryola Electronics in Germany for many years before launching the U.S. company in 2021. "It's been a good start and I'm positive that we will hire another 20-30 people in Naples by the end of this year."

