Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share and Post

Key moments from tonight’s episode include:
- The voice of Lindsay’s Golden Buzzer Jeanick Fournier (Chicoutimi, QC), a palliative care attendant, caused the entire theatre to give her a standing ovation and draw comparisons to another famous French-Canadian singer
- Financial advisor turned Comedian Ola Dada (Fort McMurray, AB) impressed the judges with his personal stand-up routine, so much so that Lilly wanted it to go on longer
- Dance Troupe The Mini Militia (Scarborough, ON) showed the power of mentorship, positive energy and a little bit of swag for Trish
- The Sentimentalists (Toronto, ON) freaked out Kardinal with their mind reading skills, with Lilly calling them “truly incredible”
- Choral group Voices Rock Medicine (Greater Toronto Area, ON), comprised of female physicians demonstrated their story of music as medicine with an emotional cover of “Fight Song”
BSOFLO – Dance Troupe
Saskatoon, SK
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Canine Circus – Circus Act
Toronto, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Canine Circus’ Performance HERE
Gaana Squad – Dance Troupe
Scarborough, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Jeanick Fournier – Singer
Chicoutimi, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Jeanick Fournier’s Performance HERE
Jen and Daiquiri – Animal Stunts
Cluny, AB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Ola Dada – Comedian
Fort McMurray, AB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Ola Dada’s Performance HERE
Rachel, The Bardbarian – Singer
Barrie, ON
Team GSD&co – Animal Dancing
Quebec City, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
The Mini Militia – Dance Troupe
Scarborough, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out The Mini Militia’s Performance HERE
The Sentimentalists – Mentalists
Toronto, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out The Sentimentalists Performance HERE
Voices Rock Medicine – Singers
Greater Toronto Area, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Voices Rock Medicine Performance HERE
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.
Canada’s Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.
