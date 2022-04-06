Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 30 March 2022 to 5 April 2022:

 No. of sharesAverage price (DKK)Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement81.500184,2315.014.695,00
30 March 20225.000186,36931.800,00
31 March 20225.000187,31936.550,00
1 April 20224.500182,26820.170,00
4 April 20225.500180,13990.715,00
5 April 20225.000180,04900.200,00
Total25.000183,184.579.435,00
Accumulated under the programme106.500183,9819.594.130,00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 698,496 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.88 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
CFO
+45 25 27 02 00
pkj@HplusH.com

Attachments

480 - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme 480 - Appendix - Specification - 30.03.2022 to 05.04.2022