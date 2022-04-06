On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 30 March 2022 to 5 April 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|81.500
|184,23
|15.014.695,00
|30 March 2022
|5.000
|186,36
|931.800,00
|31 March 2022
|5.000
|187,31
|936.550,00
|1 April 2022
|4.500
|182,26
|820.170,00
|4 April 2022
|5.500
|180,13
|990.715,00
|5 April 2022
|5.000
|180,04
|900.200,00
|Total
|25.000
|183,18
|4.579.435,00
|Accumulated under the programme
|106.500
|183,98
|19.594.130,00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 698,496 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.88 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
CFO
+45 25 27 02 00
pkj@HplusH.com
Attachments
- 480 - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
- 480 - Appendix - Specification - 30.03.2022 to 05.04.2022